somalia’s-first-women’s-football-team,-the-golden-girls

Related
From: Al Jazeera World
Israel and Hamas: Anatomy of a Prisoner Exchange
A prisoner exchange involving five years of negotiations through intermediaries on behalf of Hamas and Israel.
From: Al Jazeera World
Arabs Abroad: The Designer and the Atomic Scientist
The remarkable stories of two Arab immigrants to Germany and the US – a logo designer and an atomic scientist.
From: Al Jazeera World
Chad’s Football Dream
Football is a passion in Chad but the national team has yet to qualify for top African and world tournaments.
From: Al Jazeera World
Rebel Radio Ships
Pirate radio stations like Radio Caroline and The Voice of Peace used their airwaves to challenge the status quo.