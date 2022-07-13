Home NEWS Solskjaer rejects new job offer
Former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned down an approach to coach the Iranian national team.

Solskjaer has been out of a job since November when he was fired at Old Trafford.

But the 49-year-old is not keen on taking charge of Iran.

According to Foot Mercato, Solskjaer was offered a route back into management with the Asian nation, but has decided against taking the job due to other commitments.

The publication claims that Iran “appreciated Solskjaer’s profile”, but he declined their advances due to having “short-term priorities” elsewhere.

Iran is looking for a new manager after sacking Dragan Skocic on Monday.

