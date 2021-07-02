Solitaire Stories makes solitaire cool and it’s on Apple Arcade today – iMore

Solitaire Stories, a solitaire game but with a story and a twist, is now available for download via Apple Arcade. The game mixes the classic card game with new stories that are updated monthly, creating something entirely new in the process.
You’ll get a feel for what Solitaire Stories is all about in the video below, but the best bet is to just try it for yourself. That’s the beauty of Apple Arcade after all — everything’s free!
Solitaire with a story? Weird. Solitaire Stories are a progressive journey through increasingly difficult levels. Each story is a completely new theme with it’s own unique deck design, gameplay environment, level map, soundtrack, and storyline! Whether you’re looking to get better at Solitaire and work through new challenges, or if you’re an experienced player looking for increasing difficulty, this mode is for you!
You can download Solitaire Stories from the App Store right now and it’s available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. You’ll probably want to use a game controller though, so check out our collection of the best game controllers for iPhone before you get started.
You will need a $4.99 per month Apple Arcade subscription to play, however. The Apple One subscription bundle is another option as well, so keep that in mind if you’re a big user of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and other Apple services.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
