Solitaire Stories makes solitaire cool and it’s on Apple Arcade today – iMore

Solitaire Stories, a solitaire game but with a story and a twist, is now available for download via Apple Arcade. The game mixes the classic card game with new stories that are updated monthly, creating something entirely new in the process.

You’ll get a feel for what Solitaire Stories is all about in the video below, but the best bet is to just try it for yourself. That’s the beauty of Apple Arcade after all — everything’s free!