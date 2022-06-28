soldiers-vs-policemen:-police-appeal-for-calm-as-tension-mounts-over-shooting-of-two-in-bayelsa

Authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command have appealed for calm among residents and traders around the Tombia-Etegwe area of Yenagoa Local Government Area, over the shooting of two civilians during the Monday clash between some soldiers and policemen.

bioreports had earlier reported that two persons on Monday afternoon sustained severe gunshot injuries when yet-to-be identified military men and mobile policemen attached to the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service engaged themselves in a scuffle over a traffic offence at Tombia-Etegwe roundabout in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The two victims were Miss Tarilayefa Ariweriyai (29) and Otunu Omanepemo (39). They sustained injuries after one of the soldiers, suspected to be attached to an oil servicing company in the state, opened fire.

The police, in a statement signed and sent to bioreports, on Tuesday, by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed and described the accident as indiscriminate shooting by men in military camouflage.

The statement read, “On 27 June 2022, at about 1800hours, police officers on duty at the Etegwe Roundabout stopped a White Toyota Hilux without Registration number, whose occupants were on mufty, for driving against traffic.

“The driver was advised to return and follow the proper lane. The men angrily introduced themselves as military personnel and promised to come back and deal with the police officers.

“Surprisingly, the men came back to the roundabout in military camouflage and started beating a member of the vigilante. The police officers tried to separate them, but the men on military camouflage started shooting indiscriminately and in the process a stray bullet hit two civilian passers-by namely; one Ariweri Taralayefa f’ 29 years old and one Omonopeno Oturu m’ 38 years old. The victims have been treated and discharged from the Hospital.

“The military and Police authorities are investigating the incident for possible identification of the men involved.”