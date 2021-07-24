Soldiers sack Enugu community over killing of policemen by gunmen – The Nation Newspaper

By Damian Duruiheoma, Enugu

Residents of Akpawfu community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday fled from their homes as men of the Nigerian Army allegedly invaded the community.

It was gathered that following the killing of some policemen at checkpoints in nearby communities in the area Wednesday night, the soldiers took over the community on Friday around 4 am, searching all houses and, arresting scores of youths and able bodied men seen within.

Gunmen operating in police uniforms had on Wednesday night attacked two checkpoints located at Obeagu Uno shortly after Inyaba Bridge along Obeagu Uno-Amodu – Umueze Amechi road and Amagunze, on the outskirts of Enugu metropolis.

No fewer than five policemen were reportedly killed following the attack that also saw three passersby, including a pastor and young lady dead.

The gunmen, who were said to have come with two hilux vans and one Camry car, set ablaze a Hilux operational vehicle belonging to the policemen and carted away weapons of the security operatives during the attack.

Journalists gathered that the soldiers numbering over 40, came in four armoured personnel carriers and other operational vehicles and positioned them in strategic places within the community, particularly, Agudene village.

Village sources said that the soldiers were claiming that the houses belong to community members whom they alleged harboured the gunmen and accommodated them to use their houses to plan the attack.

The villagers disclosed that the gunmen, who had attacked the checkpoints, were said to have entered to the community from the nearby Akpugo town and in the process, one of their Hilux vans summersaulted near St Philip Catholic Church, Akpawfu.

In order not to leave any trace behind, the gunmen were said to have set the vehicle ablaze, attracting the attention of security operatives to the community.

The operation by the soldiers, it was learned, had turned the once peaceful community into a ghost town, as many youths and even old men and women have escaped into the bushes, while those still in the community live in fear, following incessant harassment by soldiers.

Sources within the community, told our reporter that there was a mass exodus of people especially youths from the community, because they feared that soldiers attached to the 82 Divisional headquarters of Nigerian Army, Enugu may likely capitalize on the current situation of dead policemen to torment the people.

A village source, who craved anonymity said, “As I’m talking to you, all young men in the community and even women have fled the community as the soldiers claimed that those houses being searched were used as camping grounds by the gunmen.

“For me, I don’t know if that is true. What I know is that the gunmen drove past our community towards Abakaliki. Why army is punishing us is what I don’t understand.

“Our youths are running away to other towns because we know that the army will see the youths here as targets”

Four weeks ago, soldiers equally invaded the community and the nearby Ndiagu-Akpugo community in Nkanu West council area of Enugu State and arrested some youths burnt down a house in the neighbouring Akpugo community.

This followed the alleged ejection of Fulani herdsmen from Akpawfu forests by youths following the incessant destruction of farmlands and crops by their cattle.

Attempt to speak with the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 82 DV, Enugu, Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, was not successful as his phone ran without a response.

He also did not respond to text messages at the time of filing this report.