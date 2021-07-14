soldiers-lock-up-shoppers-inside-abia-mall-over-missing-money

There was mild drama at the popular Abia Shopping mall on Tuesday, July 13th as soldiers allegedly locked up shoppers over missing money.

It was gathered that some men who claimed to be soldiers stopped people from entering or exiting the shopping mall after they claimed their money had been stolen.

According to eye witnesses, the alleged soldiers parked their RAV 4 vehicle at the parking lot of the outlet in Umuahia and went inside the mall to shop.

On getting out of the store they raised alarm claiming their vehicle had been vandalized and money stolen from their car.

The men reportedly called for reinforcement and their colleagues immediately stormed the scene in a Toyota Hilux vehicle.

Six soldiers arrived in the Hilux and they locked up customers, preventing entry and exit from the mall between 4:40pm and 6:30pm on Tuesday evening.

The soldiers insisted on having access to the CCTV footage to watch how the money, about 200,000 Naira disappeared from their car.

It was learnt that they later freed the customers and left the area.