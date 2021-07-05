Home News Africa Soldiers foil bandits’ attack on Oyedepo’s school in Kaduna – bioreports
Soldiers foil bandits’ attack on Oyedepo’s school in Kaduna – bioreports

Oyedepo

File: Bishop David Oyedepo

Military personnel foiled bandits’ on Faith Academy, located at Mararaban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Monday.

The school owned by the Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winner Chapel, was founded by Bishop David Oyedepo.

This is coming a few hours after the news of the kidnapping of students of Bethel Baptist school, Kaduna on Monday.

The gunmen, it was learnt, broke part of the perimeter fence to enter the school, before soldiers foiled the attack.

A parent confirmed the development to our correspondent.

The parent said the school management had met and planned to relocate some of the students to an undisclosed location “to continue with their preparation for their exams.”

Details later…

