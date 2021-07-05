Solar Backsheet Market worth USD 5.6 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.20% – GlobeNewswire

New York, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solar Backsheet Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Solar Backsheet Market Research Report by Type, Installation, Application, and Region – Global Forecast till 2027” the market size is projected to be worth USD 5.6 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period (2021 – 2027), The market was valued at USD 2.41 billion in 2020.

Solar Backsheet Market Scenario

The global solar backsheet market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing solar PV installation and policy support from government to enable adoption of renewable technologies. As per European Commission, it is estimated that USD 28.44 billion is required to be invested in renewable sources by the government between 2020 and 2050. This would lead to increase in the installation on solar power parks across Europe. This, driving the market for solar backsheet in the coming years.Global solar backsheet market has been segmented based on type, installation, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer. Fluoropolymer segment is leading the market and has the largest market share, mainly due to its early adoption and higher efficiency as compared to non-fluoropolymer backsheet. The global solar backsheet market is further segmented based on application, including utility, residential, commercial, and military. Utility segment of the global solar backsheet market is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Key Players

The forefront players profiled in the global Solar Backsheet Market research report are



Honeywell (US)

Agfa (Belgium)

Dupont (US)

Jolywood (China)

Isovoltaic (Austria)

3M (US)

Dunmore Corporation (US)

Hangzhou Sunhome Solar Backsheet Co.,Ltd. (China)

Krempel (Germany), and

Flexcon (US), among others.



Scope of the Report

The report segments the solar backsheet market, by application, into utility, industrial, commercial, residential, and military. The utility segment is expected to be the largest market. This segment is driven mainly by the global increase in installations of solar power plants, both for utility and distributed power generation applications, to meet the global power demand.

The report segments the solar backsheet, by installation, into roof-mounted, ground-mounted, and floating power plant. The floating power plant market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the ability of these plants to generate more power due to the cooling nature of water. Floating power plants also solve land constraints issues, which is a major hurdle in ground-mounted solar installations.

The solar backsheet market has been further segmented, based on type, into fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer. The non-fluoropolymer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness as compared to fluoropolymer-based backsheet.

In this report, the market has been analyzed with respect to 4 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global solar backsheet market during the forecast period due to the significant increase in solar PV installation in China and India. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific and is heavily investing in solar PV to reduce carbon emissions and fulfill its power needs. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing market, followed by North America.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Solar Backsheet Market Research Report: Information by Type (Fluoropolymer and Non-Fluoropolymer), Installation (Roof Mounted, Ground Mounted, Floating Power Plant), Application (Utility, Residential, and others), and Region – Global Forecast till 2027



Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Market Structure

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Primary Research

3.2. Secondary Research

3.3. Market Size Estimation

3.4. Forecast Model

3.5. List Of Assumptions

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Increasing Solar Pv Installation

4.1.2. Increasing Share of Renewable Energy Sources In The Power Generation Mix

4.1.3. Government Support to Enable Adoption Of Renewable Technologies

4.2. Restraints

4.2.1. High Installation Cost Of Solar Pv Power

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1. Technology Advancement

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Threat Of New Entrants

4.4.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.4.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.4.5. Intensity Of Rivalry

5. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

6. Global Solar Backsheet Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fluoropolymer

6.2.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

6.2.2. Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2020-2027

6.3. Non-Fluoropolymer

6.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

6.3.2. Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2020-2027

