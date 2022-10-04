Home Business SOL Drops 6% as Solana Suffered Another Network Outage
BusinessNews Africa

SOL Drops 6% as Solana Suffered Another Network Outage

by News
0 views
SOL Drops 6% as Solana Suffered Another Network Outage

The Solana blockchain experienced yet another outage late on Friday, but it’s back online after getting restarted.

The protocol’s native cryptocurrency dropped by 6% daily as a consequence of the latest network outage.

The Solana Status Twitter page informed late last night about the network issues as it stopped processing transactions.
Shortly after, Stakewiz – an entity operating a validator node on Solana – provided more details, saying validators stopped voting at 22:4src UTC on September 30.
They also claimed that the network outage was not an issue in the network itself, and it should be able to handle it.
Although it’s not confirmed yet, it seems the problem lied with the creation of a duplicate block, which caused an obscure code path where validators were unable to switch back to the main fork.
The solution came from restarting the cluster from the last confirmed slot – src53src39220. Once the stake threshold reached 80%, the restart was completed, and the network came back online.

All reports of resulting bank hashes and shred versions had the same values, after enough reports were received validators decided to proceed with starting at that point, then waiting for 80% of stake to come online.

— Laine ❤️ stakewiz.com (@laine_sa_) October src, 2022

It’s worth noting that this is far from the first time in which the Solana blockchain has gone down, even though the devs behind it published three steps on how this can be avoided a while back.
As with previous examples, though, the network going down had a similar effect on the native cryptocurrency. SOL declined by about 6% in the past 24 hours to way below $35.

SPECIAL OFFER (Sponsored)
Binance Free $src00 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and receive $src00 free and src0% off fees on Binance Futures first month (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register & enter POTATO50 code to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Crypto’s Popularity Among American Millennials on the Decline...

Argentinian UFC Fighter Cannetti to Receive Salary in...

Janet Yellen’s Reign as US Treasury Secretary: Her...

How a Bot Gained and Lost Over $1...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Inflation Has Peaked...

Renowned Investor Jim Rogers Warns Governments Want to...

Nayib Bukele Attributes Tourism Recovery in El Salvador...

Tiffany & Co. NFT Sale Sells out, Luxury...

Nepal Prepares to Issue Digital Currency, Drafts Necessary...

Biggest Movers: UNI Drops to 1-Week Low, While...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.