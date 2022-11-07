Sokoto PDP gov candidate promises youth empowerment projects

Umar speaking at the book launch on Sunday.

The Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Saidu Umar, has promised to invest in youth empowerment projects if elected governor.

He made this known on Sunday during a visit to the ‘Waziri B’ ward, known as the largest ward in the state.

Umar was in the area for a book launch organised by a support group under the aegis of Waziri B Youth Solidarity for Ubandoma/Sagir Door 2 Door Campaign.

This was contained in a statement signed by Nafiu Lema, and made available to - on Monday.

The statement noted that Umar assured residents that Sokoto State under his watch if given the mandate, would consolidates on the gains of the present administration.

He reiterated that if voted into power, his administration would ensure that women and youths were carried along in different spheres of lives.

“Youth and women will be included in governance and party affairs. Women and youth will benefit through empowerment projects and skills acquisition programmes that will be initiated across the state,” Umar said.

On education, Umar said his administration will continue with the feat recorded by the Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal administration.

He promised to invest more in the sector to meet the demands and needs of future generations.

He averred that the challenges were surmountable as his joint ticket with Hon Sagir Bafarawa will move Sokoto forward.

In their separate remarks Hon Abdullahi Maigwandu, a party chieftain and the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, promised that the area will deliver its large chunk of votes to the PDP.

While making his points, the PDP Chairman in Sokoto North Local Government Area, Bello Maikarfi, assured Umar and all the candidates of PDP at different levels that the Local Government will record landslide victory for the party in the 2023 elections.

Others at the book launch include the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad; Honourable Commissioner Ministry of Animal Health, Fisheries Development, Prof. Abdulkadir Usman Junaidu; Sokoto North Council Chairman, Mustapha Shehu Sokoto; member representing Sokoto North I, Buhari Yerima; Sokoto Central Zonal Secretary of PDP, Hon. Mustapha Lanas; and Special Advisers to the governor, Hon. Aminu Ibrahim and Nura Harande Mahe, among others.

