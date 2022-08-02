Sokoto PDP: Arewa group says Wamakko behind mass defections

Arewa Paradigm Shift (APS) has described the recent mass defections from the PDP to APC in Sokoto State as part of the strategies of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamako and “other key stakeholders renewed effort to reposition the opposition party ahead of the 2023 general elections”.

The group, in a statement signed by its Director of Mobilization, Adamu Musa Illela, said the leadership of the opposition APC has met on several occasions in Sokoto “to share brilliant ideas on how best to boost the political fortunes of the opposition party and has swung into action already”.

The group recalled that “the first move towards the repositioning agenda spearheaded by Senator Wamako was seen when Alhaji Ibrahim Gidado, Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal dumped the ruling PDP for the APC.and declared allegiance to the APC.

The group explained that Gidado, who was a former member of the state House of Assembly representing Sokoto South State Constituency 1, along with his supporters defected from the PDP of a worrisome lack of focus and distrust from its leaders.”

The former lawmakers’ defection along with his loyalists, according to the group was mere “a tip of the ice bag, as the Local Government Chairman of Tangaza Local Local Government, a very close associate of incumbent Governor Tambuwal, Alhaji Salihu Bashar Kalanjine along with 8 councilors of the council, also left for the APC in one swoop”.

The statement noted that “more bigwigs of the ruling PDP are set to dump it soon, as the Wamako and party executives improvise on existing mobilization strategies”.

The group then noted that “a new dawn in the history of Sokoto State opposition politics is already here, as Governor Tambuwal’s Commissioner for Careers and Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi Isa (rtd) has defected from the ruling PDP government in Sokoto to the APC, citing instances of lack of focus and trust issues related to governance in the State.

