sokoto-governor-pardons-32-inmates

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has pardoned 32 inmates at a correctional centre in Sokoto State.

The inmates were pardoned under the state governor’s prerogative of mercy.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Suleiman Usman made the announcement on Thursday during a press briefing in Sokoto the State Capital.

The Attorney-General said the gesture was aimed at enabling ex-inmates to reunite with their families, become decent citizens of the society and .imately earn a living to contribute to the development of the state and country.

“Is also a measure intended to decongest the centre and protect the inmates from being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

The freed inmates were enjoined to shun crime.