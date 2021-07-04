-
Reuters
Britain’s Morrisons agrees $8.7 billion takeover by Fortress-led group
Morrisons has agreed to a takeover led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group that values Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket chain at 6.3 billion pounds ($8.7 billion) and tops a rival offer from a U.S. private equity firm. The offer from Fortress, along with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, exceeds a 5.52 billion pound unsolicited proposal from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), which Morrisons rejected on June 19.
-
South China Morning Post
Next Digital walks back its notice about ceasing operations, as publisher of defunct Apple Daily says sorry for misleading staff
Next Digital, which stopped publishing its flagship newspaper Apple Daily last week, has reversed its announcement to cease operations just two days after telling staff that it would shut down on July 1. The troubled media company apologised to employees for the “wrong message” and said that it was still operating while it makes “personnel arrangements”, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited an internal memo. “Regarding the email dated on June 30 mentioning that the group would cease oper
-
InvestorPlace
7 Strong Stocks to Buy for July 2021
As we ease into the second half of the year, Wall Street is anticipating that stocks will continue to move higher as the U.S. economy steams ahead. The first six month of 2021 saw stocks recording some nice gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 13% and the S&P 500 index up 16%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index gained 14% in the first half. However, most of the increases came during the first two months of the year. Since March, markets have been volatile as investors rotated
-
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks to Sell as You Head Into July 2021
I have a bullish view on equities as the world crawls back toward normalcy. However, there can be intermediate corrections even in the most optimistic times. It would therefore make sense to stay away from stocks that are trading at overly stretched valuations. This column will discuss seven stocks to sell into July 2021. First and foremost, the S&P 500 Index trades at a price-to-earnings-ratio of 45.9. Clearly, the broad markets look expensive. Further, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James
-
Insider Monkey
10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy According to Reddit
In this article, we discuss the 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy According to Reddit. Roth IRA accounts have been an attractive savings vehicle for many Americans over the […]
-
Motley Fool
Nvidia Announced a Stock Split. Here’s Why Investors Shouldn’t Care
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a popular manufacturer of graphics chips, and the tech company’s shares come at a high price — more than $800 per share as of the end of June. Nvidia shares are up more than 30% since the split was announced. While stock splits change the per-share price, they have no actual impact on the underlying value of the company or its share value.
-
Motley Fool
5 Top Stocks for July
Here’s why they highlighted Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F), Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) as top opportunities. Todd Campbell (Illumina): Genetics and genomics are reshaping how we diagnose, treat, and manage disease and arguably, no company has contributed more to advances in health enabled by DNA research than Illumina.
-
InvestorPlace
Naked Brand Group Is an Underdog That’s Definitely Worth Rooting For
The narrative surrounding Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock is shifting. At least, that is, from the perspective of short squeeze potential. I’ll get to that in a minute. Source: Shutterstock Now is the time for investors with bullish sentiment regarding its ecommerce transition and divestiture to plant their flag. That should be the narrative for NAKD stock now and moving forward. The company has divested its brick-and-mortar Bendon Limited operations. InvestorPlace – Stock Market News, Sto
-
InvestorPlace
Exxon Mobil Stock Keeps Chugging Along, but the Good Times Are Coming to an End
In 2021 Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock has been a very good place to have your money. Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com Shares are up 53% during the first half of the year, against a 14% gain for the S&P 500. The company has also delivered fat dividends, 87 cents per share each quarter.InvestorPlace – Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips If you got in at the start of the year, when the stock sold for $41/share, your current yield is 8.4%. Even at $64/share the yield is nearly 5.4
-
InvestorPlace
Nvidia Stock Will Continue to Buck Bearish Narratives
There’s certainly plenty of reasons to believe Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is overextended right now. Traditional valuation metrics are just about as high as they’ve ever been for the chip giant. Its price-earnings ratio sits above 90 currently, worse than roughly 83% of industry peers. Source: Allmy / Shutterstock.com But guess what? It doesn’t matter long term because there’s many more reasons to believe it’ll rise. There may be a temporary cooling period, but company prospects are as bright as
-
Bloomberg
World’s Top Pension Fund Books ‘Historic’ $339 Billion Gain
(Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest pension fund posted a record return for the fiscal year ended March, boosting its assets to a new high and beating its benchmark for the first time in seven years.Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund booked a gain on its investments of 25%, or 37.8 trillion yen ($339 billion), in the 12 months ended March, the most since the fund started managing the nation’s pension reserves in 2001.Overseas stocks were its best-performing asset in the period, returning
-
Motley Fool
A Stock Market Crash Is Unavoidable: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy When It Happens
For many investors, the idea of a stock market crash is terrifying — especially with the memory of the coronavirus crash, which saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lose 34% in 33 calendar days, still fresh. There are currently a number of reasons to believe that a stock market crash or steep correction is on the horizon. For example, the S&P 500 has declined by at least 10% within three years of each of the previous eight bear markets prior to the coronavirus crash.
-
InvestorPlace
RSVP ‘No’ to the Lucid Motors Party Before CCIV Stock Crashes
Attention Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) shareholders: now’s a good time for a low-key flex. After a painful crash from an almost $60 high, CCIV shares are finally moving in an upward direction. In fact, CCIV stock is up 18% over the past 30 days. Source: gg5795 / Shutterstock.com Social media is on fire celebrating the sheer gorgeousness of the Lucid Air (yes, it’s gorg). People are infatuated — almost blinded — by the brand’s ultra-fancy Beverly Hills and Chelsea showrooms. Oh, and don’