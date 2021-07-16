-
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer is frustrated by limits on time with players
Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson knows Urban Meyer well and talks to him regularly, and he says that Meyer is struggling in his first year in Jacksonville in one important way: Dealing with limits on player contact. “He’s a little frustrated right now because he’s spent so little time with the players,” Johnson said, [more]
Best Life
Kerri Strug’s Heroic Vault Was 25 Years Ago. See Her Now.
One of the most memorable moments in United States Olympic history is when Kerri Strug took to the vault at the 1996 Atlanta games. This was during the group final, and it was the last event for the U.S. women’s team. If Strug nailed her vault, the team would win. Strug landed badly on her first attempt, tearing two ligaments in her ankle. But she went ahead with her second attempt anyway, sticking the landing and then immediately propping herself up on only one foot. Later, she was famously car
Associated Press
NHL teams shuffle before Seattle Kraken expansion draft
Before 30 NHL teams release the list of players available for the Kraken, many of them are shuffling the deck to make sure they’re in good position for the Seattle expansion draft. Rather than losing Ryan Graves, Colorado traded him to New Jersey. Rather than worry about whether 2020 playoff hero Anton Khudobin would get snapped up, Dallas took goaltender Ben Bishop’s suggestion to expose him instead.
Reuters
Golf-Spieth gives DeChambeau lesson in links golf
SANDWICH, England (Reuters) -Jordan Spieth gave his big-hitting fellow American Bryson DeChambeau a masterclass in the complexities of links golf as the former champion began his latest British Open campaign in fine style on Thursday. Spieth, who claimed the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale in 2017 but whose form has slumped, recovered from an early bogey to card a five-under 65 — producing a beautifully controlled round in a moderate breeze around the Royal St George’s layout. Playing partner DeChambeau crunched a few trademark monster drives but all too often found himself chopping out of thick rough on his way to a disappointing one-over 71.
The Telegraph
Tyrrell Hatton gives middle-finger salute and snaps club at The Open
Hot-headed Tyrrell Hatton allowed his frustration to get the better of him at The Open on Friday as he angrily reacted to a double-bogey with a foul-mouthed outburst, then proceeded to snap his own club a few holes later. Tempers boiled over as the Briton, who had high hopes for the championship at Royal St George’s, attempted to claw back an eight-shot gap to overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen. Hatton first gestured rudely in the direction of the crowd, then, after finally sinking his putt, poin