Soft-bodied adaptive multimodal locomotion strategies in fluid-filled confined spaces – Science Advances

Abstract
Soft-bodied locomotion in fluid-filled confined spaces is critical for future wireless medical robots operating inside vessels, tubes, channels, and cavities of the human body, which are filled with stagnant or flowing biological fluids. However, the active soft-bodied locomotion is challenging to achieve when the robot size is comparable with the cross-sectional dimension of these confined spaces. Here, we propose various control and performance enhancement strategies to let the sheet-shaped soft millirobots achieve multimodal locomotion, including rolling, undulatory crawling, undulatory swimming, and helical surface crawling depending on different fluid-filled confined environments. With these locomotion modes, the sheet-shaped soft robot can navigate through straight or bent gaps with varying sizes, tortuous channels, and tubes with a flowing fluid inside. Such soft robot design along with its control and performance enhancement strategies are promising to be applied in future wireless soft medical robots inside various fluid-filled tight regions of the human body.
INTRODUCTION
Untethered miniature soft robots that can minimally invasively, safely, and robustly reach and access unprecedented, risky, or hard-to-access tight body sites have great potential in future health care applications (1, 2), such as targeted drug delivery (3), cell transplantation (4), endoscopy (5), in situ sensing (6), and minimally invasive surgery (7). These body sites are mostly physically constrained and filled with stagnant (e.g., mucus) or flowing (e.g., blood) biological fluids. Therefore, adaptive locomotion and positioning abilities in diverse confined fluid-filled spaces inside the human body are critical for future medical use of these wireless soft robots. However, designing miniature mobile robots that can adaptively navigate inside these tight fluid-filled spaces and their corresponding locomotion gaits are open issues. While changing boundary conditions and dynamic fluidic forces due to stagnant or flowing fluids result in substantial external disturbances and deviations from the predicted robot behavior, soft robots are currently designed assuming quasi-static behavior or simple boundary conditions (8–11).
To achieve robust locomotion in fluid-filled and even fluid-flowing confined spaces, a sufficient thrust force has to be generated to overcome the fluid drag and the friction with the boundaries. The conventional rigid-bodied robot designs that can achieve these functions (12–14) lack adaptability to environmental changes and may cause safety issues when interacting with soft biological tissues (15). One recent solution is to shrink down the robot size to be much smaller than the cross-sectional dimensions of the constrained environment to minimize the fluid drag by exploiting wall effects. One typical example of this strategy is the magnetic microroller (16, 17), whose diameter is smaller than 1/10th of the smallest dimension of the blood vessel cross section. This approach, however, would not be possible when the roller size is comparable to the vessel diameter, e.g., inside capillaries.
As another recent approach, to adapt to different biological environments robustly and navigate through tight regions with opening dimensions comparable with the robot size, soft responsive materials can be used to build the robot body to enable soft-bodied multimodal locomotion (18). This strategy has enabled the robots to pass through a dry confined region or to be passively carried by the fluid flow in a bending tube (19). However, in these two works (18, 19), active soft-bodied locomotion and maneuverability in fluid-filled confined spaces have not been demonstrated, and the influence of different factors of the fluid-filled confined environments on the soft-bodied locomotion is not understood well.
In nature, small-scale soft-bodied organisms can adapt to changing environments and achieve effective locomotion through adaptive body-environment interactions (20–22). For instance, Caenorhabditis elegans can use the interplay between its active muscle control and the environmental conditions to realize various adaptive undulatory locomotions (20). Inspired by these adaptive soft body–environment interactions of small-scale soft-bodied organisms, here we demonstrate that the environments in fluid-filled confined spaces provide opportunities to achieve previously unrealized soft robot locomotion. Different adaptive locomotion modes can be realized by concurrently exploiting the surrounding boundaries, the hydrodynamic and frictional forces, and the robot’s active soft-bodied deformation. More specifically, we propose a series of control strategies for magnetically programmed sheet-shaped soft robots (Fig. 1Aiv) to change their locomotion modes to accommodate different environmental conditions in various confined spaces filled with stagnant or flowing fluids, in compared to our previous work realizing locomotion in dry confined regions only (18). As another novelty, this work includes detailed computational simulations and characterization of the soft robot’s fluid-filled channel propulsion using single- and new multiwave body undulation and new helical locomotion modes for our improved understanding. In gaps that are much larger than the robot size, the robot can realize rolling locomotion by curling into a circle (Fig. 1Bi). In smaller gaps, the robot can conduct body undulation–based (undulatory) crawling or swimming (Fig. 1Bii). In cylindrical tubes, the robot can achieve helical surface crawling and even withstand dynamic fluid flows (Fig. 1Biii). Each locomotion mode has its unique advantages. For example, undulatory crawling can easily go through a highly bent path with a small gap. Undulatory swimming can enable a rapid passage through a straight slit. Helical surface crawling can enable propulsion with and against fluid flows and withstand the flow even when the actuation is turned off.
(A) The soft robot fabrication process. (i) The robot is cut from a magnetic composite elastomer film using laser cutting. (ii) The robot is wrapped to a nonmagnetic cylindrical rod with the help of water-soluble glue. (iii) The robot is put in a uniform 1.8-T magnetic field for magnetization. (iv) The dimensions and magnetization profile of the robot. (B) Different body deformations are optimal in different confined spaces. (i) In a big gap (δ = 1.1), the robot can curl into a C shape when
is in the x–z plane. (ii), In a small gap (δ = 7.33), the robot can deform into the sinusoidal shape when
is in the x–z plane. (iii) In a cylindrical tube (γ = 3.44), the robot can deform into a helical shape when
is in the y–z plane. The finite element–based simulations can predict the robot body deformation modes in given boundary conditions. The red arrows indicate the direction of
at that time instant. The colormap indicates the equivalent von Mises strain. The experimental environments are filled with a viscous fluid (η = 720 cSt). Scale bars, 1 mm. (C) Conceptual schematic depicting the adaptive multimodal locomotion of the sheet-shaped robot in various confined spaces with varying cross-sectional geometries and sizes. Photo Credits: Ziyu Ren, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems.
Investigation of the physical mechanisms behind these locomotion modes in this study reveals that the undulatory crawling and helical surface crawling modes rely on the friction between the robot body surface and the surrounding boundaries for efficient and robust propulsion. The undulatory swimming mode relies on transporting the fluid to produce the thrust force. On the basis of this knowledge, we further propose different performance enhancement strategies to increase the robot locomotion speed and maneuverability or enhance its capability to withstand the opposing fluid flows. All the proposed locomotion modes can be achieved through a single soft robot design. As a demonstration, the robot is navigated to pass through a phantom, mimicking the Eustachian tube, using these multiple locomotion modes. The proposed control and performance enhancement strategies make the sheet-shaped robot promising to be deployed in various lumens of the human body in the future.
RESULTS
Adaptive deformation of the robot’s soft body in various confined spaces
The sheet-shaped soft robot with a sinusoidal magnetization profile (Fig. 1Aiv) was studied here because of its versatility in producing multimodal soft-bodied locomotion, specifically its capability to generate undulatory body waves in confined spaces (18). To program the sinusoidal magnetization profile along the robot length, the robot was cut from a thin film of the magnetic composite elastomer, wrapped to a nonmagnetic cylindrical rod with the help of water-soluble glue, and lastly magnetized in a 1.8-T uniform magnetic field (Fig. 1A, i to iii). The ferromagnetic neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) microparticles tend to align their magnetization directions along with the external magnetic field
, inducing torques that deform the soft elastomeric robot body (8, 23). The sheet-shaped robots developed in this study had the same width (1 mm) and thickness (0.24 mm) and similar sinusoidal magnetization profiles with an initial phase shift of 45° (Fig. 1Aiv). The robot lengths were designed to be at least 11 times larger than the robot thickness to achieve large deformations (fig. S1).
Although the magnetization profile along the robot length was fixed, the robot could still achieve different deformation modes to adapt to different environments using different external magnetic field control inputs. When the robot is in a big gap, where the ratio δ between the robot length and the gap width (δ = L/w) is smaller than 2.6 (fig. S2), applying
in the x–z plane can deform it into a “C” shape. Its orientation is determined by the direction of
(Fig. 1Bi). When the robot comes into a small gap, where δ>2.6, applying
in the x–z plane no longer produces the C shape, while a sinusoidal shape appears because of the squeezing of the upper and lower boundaries. The positions of the wave crests and troughs are determined by the direction of
(Fig. 1Bii). When the robot navigates into a cylindrical tube, which has an inner diameter larger than the robot width, applying a rotating
in the z–y plane can twist it into a helical shape (Fig. 1Biii). By using these shape changes, the robot can achieve adaptive locomotion in confined spaces with different cross-sectional geometries and sizes (Fig. 1C). In the following, detailed analyses on undulatory crawling, undulatory swimming, and helical surface crawling are conducted through systematic experiments and simulations. For the ease of discussion, the detailed conditions of each experiment are provided in table S1 and will not be reiterated in the main text.
Undulatory crawling and swimming locomotion modes
By applying a rotating
in the x–z plane, the sheet-shaped robot produced traveling waves along the body’s longitudinal direction and achieved two distinct locomotion modes in a small gap filled with viscous fluid (η = 343 cSt). As the experiments show in Fig. 2A and movie S1, a rotating
with a frequency of 1 Hz resulted in locomotion in the same direction as the traveling body wave of the robot. However, keeping the magnitude and the rotating direction of
fixed while increasing the actuation frequency to 10 Hz reversed the robot locomotion direction.
(A) Experimental transition of the propulsion direction of the robot’s undulating body by changing the magnetic actuation frequency. (i) The sheet-shaped robot performs undulatory crawling when the actuation frequency is 1 Hz. (ii) The sheet-shaped robot performs undulatory swimming when the actuation frequency is 10 Hz. The yellow lines indicate the position of the boundaries. Scale bars, 1 mm. (B) The simulation of the undulatory locomotion modes. The simulated robots were actuated at ∣
∣ = 40 mT, f = 5 Hz. (i) The simulated robot performed undulatory crawling when the friction was considered. (ii) The simulated robot performed undulatory swimming when the friction was removed. The black dashed lines indicate the displacement along the x direction. (C) Frequency sweeping experiments for three different fluid viscosities. (D) The variation of the undulatory amplitude for three different fluid viscosities. The trendline is fitted by the least-square method. In (C) and (D), N is the number of trials in each case. The error bars stand for the error of the mean. Photo Credits: Ziyu Ren, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems.
To understand when and why such transition in the locomotion direction occurred, we carried out numerical simulations (see Materials and Methods: “Numerical simulations” section; fig. S3A). In the first simulation, we considered both the fluid-structure interaction and the friction between the robot and the channel sidewalls. Under these conditions, the robot was found to move in the −x direction, i.e., in the same direction as the body wave transmission. A close inspection revealed that such movement was achieved by the robot through cyclically changing the projection length (fig. S4A) while alternatively anchoring both edges of the body to the channel walls (Fig. 2Bi). From 0 to 0.2 T (T denotes one period), the trailing edge detached from the bottom wall and moved to the upper wall, while the anchoring between the leading edge and the bottom channel wall was well established. Therefore, the robot could contract the body projection length by transmitting the body wave in the −x direction. This motion caused the forward translation of the trailing edge. From 0.2 to 0.3 T, the robot firmly anchored its trailing edge to the upper channel wall, while its leading edge detached from the bottom wall and moved to the upper wall. During this motion, the robot was able to stretch its projection length by transmitting the body wave in the −x direction while being attached to the upper wall at its trailing edge. This motion caused the forward translation of the leading edge. From 0.3 to 0.55 T, there was no change in the projection length, leading to negligible translation of both edges. In the remaining period of the cycle, the robot repeated the contraction (0.55 to 0.65 T) and stretching (0.65 to 1 T) of the body projection length. By cyclically contracting and stretching the body projection length while being attached at the leading and trailing edge, respectively, the robot produced a pronounced net displacement in the −x direction. Such concertina-like propulsion can be observed in limbless animals such as snakes (24), and we refer to this locomotion mode as undulatory crawling in this paper.
If we removed the friction acting on the simulated robot, then the robot started to swim in the opposite direction (Fig. 2Bii) as it was unable to anchor to the walls and hold its current position during the undulatory motion. The thrust force was obtained by creating a net flow, quantified by normalized net flow (Materials and Methods: “Numerical simulations” section; fig. S4B), in the same direction as the body wave transmission (i.e., in the −x direction), resulting in propulsion in the +x direction. We refer to this locomotion mode as undulatory swimming here. The undulatory crawling and swimming modes have opposite locomotion directions, which manifests a competition between the two modes, i.e., enhancing one of these modes would inevitably weaken the other.
When the robot is actuated at different frequencies or placed in different fluid viscosities, it is subjected to different friction and hydrodynamic forces. Increasing the fluid viscosity or the actuation frequency will decrease its undulation amplitude and consequently decrease its friction with the walls. When increasing the fluid viscosity, the undulation amplitude decreases because of the increase in the fluid drag that acts as the external damping. When increasing the actuation frequency, the undulation amplitude decreases because of the increase in the fluid drag and the internal damping induced by the material viscoelasticity (25). Thus, the transition between the undulatory swimming and crawling modes is largely dictated by the fluid viscosity and the rotating frequency of
. To verify this hypothesis, we fixed δ = 4.67 and experimentally measured the locomotion speeds and the undulation amplitudes of the robot at frequencies ranging from 1 to 10 Hz in fluids with three different viscosities (Fig. 2, C and D). The undulation amplitude was determined by averaging the amplitudes measured from four typical waveforms as shown in Fig. 2A. At the lowest fluid viscosity (η = 6 cSt), the robot only performed undulatory crawling throughout the whole frequency range, and the undulation amplitude only showed a slight drop after 8 Hz. At an intermediate fluid viscosity (η = 343 cSt), the robot performed undulatory crawling below 7 Hz and transitioned to undulatory swimming above 7 Hz at Reynolds number (Re) ranging from 0.5 × 10−3 to 5.4. The transition appeared because the undulation amplitude gradually decreased with increased frequency. During this process, the anchoring of the leading and trailing edges was gradually weakened, and the hydrodynamic propulsion gradually dominated. At the most viscous fluid (η = 720 cSt) case, the robot only performed undulatory swimming throughout the whole frequency range at Re ranging from 1.1 × 10−3 to 3.2, and the undulation amplitude decreased rapidly with the increased frequency. Because the undulation amplitudes at high frequencies (f >8 Hz) became very small, the peak swimming speed was found to be even smaller than that achieved in the intermediate fluid viscosity.
Locomotion speed enhancement of the two undulatory locomotion modes
To achieve high undulatory locomotion speed, the robot should be designed to have an appropriate δ. In the experiments shown in Fig. 3A and movie S2, δ was tuned by changing the channel width (w = 0.5, 0.75, and 1.0 mm) while fixing the robot length (L = 3.5 mm). The fluid in the channel had a viscosity of 343 cSt so that the robot could crawl at 1 Hz and swim at 10 Hz. At δ = 7, only a small deformation amplitude could be achieved because the narrowly spaced channel walls overly constrained the robot’s deformation. Compared to the undulatory locomotion at δ = 4.67, the smaller amplitude decreased the amount of contraction and stretching of the projection length during crawling and the amount of fluid transported during swimming. Hence, both the crawling and swimming speeds dropped. At δ = 3.5, the robot could hardly anchor its leading and trailing edges during crawling. Hence, the crawling speed decreased compared to the case of δ = 4.67. The widely spaced channel walls also influenced the body kinematics during swimming. In this case, the amplitude of the front part of the body became very small, which decreased the swimming speed. More extensive parameter sweeping experiments, in which η, f, and δ were systematically changed, further show that the robot can achieve the highest undulatory crawling or swimming speed with δ at around 4 to 4.67 at the current experimental conditions (fig. S5).
(A) The influence of δ on undulatory locomotion speed. (i) The deformation of the robot at different δ during the crawling and swimming locomotion modes. The red arrows indicate the propulsion directions. (ii) The average speeds in different cases. (B) The influence of creating multiwavelength sinusoidal magnetization profiles. (i) The deformation of the robot with multiwavelength sinusoidal magnetization profiles. (ii) The average speed as a function of frequency for different robot lengths and magnetic fields. (C) The influence of the microspinules on undulatory crawling speed. The microscopic photo and dimensions of the spinules are shown in the small insets. (D) Simulation analysis on the friction sensitivity of each part of the robot body. In (A) and (B), the yellow lines indicate the position of the boundaries. In (A) to (C), N is the number of trials in each case. The error bars stand for the error of the mean. Scale bars, 1 mm. Photo Credits: Ziyu Ren, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems.
The undulatory swimming speed can be enhanced by connecting multiple short robots in series to create multiwavelength (i.e., multiperiod) sinusoidal magnetization profiles (Fig. 3Bi, fig. S6A, and movie S3; Materials and Methods: “Soft millirobot fabrication” section). The robot’s multiple wavelength did not significantly change the capabilities in anchoring, contraction, and stretching during the crawling. Hence, the crawling speeds at low actuation frequencies (f = 1 Hz) did not show a significant difference among the robots with different waveform numbers in experiments [Fig. 3Bii; analysis of variance (ANOVA), F(2,12) = 2.297, P = 0.143]. However, the capability to transport fluid was enhanced by applying this strategy. This can be seen from the decrease of the transition frequency and the increase of the peak swimming speed (Fig. 3Bii). In addition, creating multiple waveforms also makes it possible to achieve effective locomotion at a very large δ.
In the case that the confined space is covered by soft tissues, the undulatory crawling speed can be enhanced by integrating microspinules at both edges of the robot (fig. S6B). In this way, the anchoring of the leading and the trailing edges can be improved by spinule friction (26, 27). The improvement brought by the microspinules can be verified by experimentally comparing the speeds of two single-waveform robots crawling at δ = 4.67, and η = 720 cSt, in which one of the robots had spinules at both ends while the other one did not (Fig. 3C). However, if the channel walls are hard and smooth, then the spinule would not significantly contribute to the friction enhancement because of the lack of interlock between the spinules and the contact surface (26, 27).
The position where the friction should be enhanced can also influence the undulatory crawling speed. In the simulations, we separated the simulated robot into 11 equal-length segments and imposed a friction coefficient to one of the segments while keeping others smooth. The variations of the crawling speeds with different friction coefficients and friction enhancement locations are shown in fig. S7. The friction sensitivity, which is defined as the slope of the linear fitted line of the speed data points, quantifies how efficient it is to increase the crawling speed by increasing the friction coefficient at that location. The simulation results revealed that increasing the friction at both ends is the most efficient way to enhance the undulatory crawling speed, although increasing friction in the middle regions could also slightly increase the crawling speed (Fig. 3D). This result justified the position that we chose to integrate the spinules.
Maneuverability enhancement of the undulatory crawling mode
In terms of going through highly curved small gaps or taking sharp turns, undulatory crawling is superior to undulatory swimming because a large body bending is required in these two cases. When the robot’s length is fixed, the robot’s maneuverability is largely influenced by the body undulation wavelength. To investigate how the body wavelength influences the capability of passing a curved gap when the robot length is fixed, we prepared two robots with an identical length of 5.5 mm, while one of them had a two times shorter wavelength than the other one. The robot with a shorter wavelength was fabricated by serially connecting two shorter robots that had lengths of 2.75 mm and one-period magnetization profiles (Fig. 4Ai, fig. S6A, and movie S4; Materials and Methods: “Soft millirobot fabrication” section). We experimentally tested the robots in three ring-shaped channels with different radii (R = 1.8, 3.2, and 6.1 mm) and revealed that the robot with a shorter body wavelength performed better in terms of the crawling speed (Fig. 4Aii). The superiority of the short-wavelength design became more obvious when the curvature of the channel became larger. By comparing the deformation of these robots in the ring-shaped channel with the largest curvature (R = 1.8 mm), we found that the robot with a longer wavelength could hardly produce a body traveling wave, which was not the case of the robot with a shorter wavelength. The inability to produce the body traveling wave impeded the establishment of the concertina-like cyclic locomotion. As a consequence, the crawling speed dropped.
(A) The influence of the undulation wavelength on the ability to pass a circularly curved gap. (i) The robot with a shorter wavelength can better transmit the body wave. (ii) The comparison of the crawling speeds of the robots with different wavelengths at different R. Photo Credit: Ziyu Ren, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems. (B) The influence of the wavelength on the ability to take a sharp turn. (i) The robot with a longer wavelength fails to anchor its leading edge to the new branch, while the robot with a shorter wavelength succeeds. (ii) The comparison of the success rates of the robots with different wavelengths at different θ. Photo Credit: Ren Hao Soon, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems. (C) Steering the sheet-shaped robot in a phantom mimicking the brain aqueduct by tuning the magnetic rotation frequency. The directions of rotating magnetic field control inputs are indicated by red arrows. Photo Credit: Ren Hao Soon, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems. In (A) and (B), the yellow lines indicate the position of the boundaries. N is the number of trials in each case. The error bars stand for the error of the mean. Scale bars, 1 mm (A), 2 mm (B), and 5 mm (C).
A shorter wavelength can also help the robot take a sharp turn, which was demonstrated in the experiments shown in Fig. 4B and movie S4. Three channels with different sharp turning angles (θ = 50°, 40°, and 30°) were prepared. The robots were tested in each channel 10 times, and the success rate to go through the turning angle was calculated. The robot with a longer wavelength had few chances to go through the sharp angle, while the robot with a shorter wavelength could take the sharp turn in each trial. Compared to the long-wavelength robot, the short-wavelength robot had more contact points to the sidewalls, which helped the robot to adjust its body orientation and to avoid being stuck at the angle vertex.
By simply tuning the actuation frequency and direction, it is possible to steer the robot at a bifurcated point and achieve the on-demand selection of the right branch. A low actuation frequency induces a large undulation amplitude and allows the robot to take the sharp turning, while a high actuation frequency produces a small undulation amplitude and makes the robot tend to move along the original direction. To demonstrate this concept, we tested the robot in a branched channel that mimicked the shape of the human brain cerebral aqueduct (Fig. 4C and movie S4). The channel width was designed to make δ range from 4.12 to 7. Because the channel was highly bending, we used a robot that had two waveforms. By applying the counterclockwise rotating
, the robot crawled from position A into lateral branch B by taking a sharp turn at the bifurcation point (Fig. 4Ci). Then, the rotating direction of
was reversed to withdraw the robot back to the main branch (Fig. 4Cii). To avoid entering the lateral branch again and keep moving in the main branch, we increased the rotating frequency of
to 8 Hz to decrease the robot’s beating amplitude so that the leading edge of the robot could not anchor to the lateral branch. Therefore, the robot kept inside the main branch and swam from position C to position D (Fig. 4Ciii). After bypassing the lateral branch,
was switched back to be 1 Hz and counterclockwise, and the robot could go through the rest of the passage (Fig. 4Civ).