Soft-bodied adaptive multimodal locomotion strategies in fluid-filled confined spaces – Science Advances

Investigation of the physical mechanisms behind these locomotion modes in this study reveals that the undulatory crawling and helical surface crawling modes rely on the friction between the robot body surface and the surrounding boundaries for efficient and robust propulsion. The undulatory swimming mode relies on transporting the fluid to produce the thrust force. On the basis of this knowledge, we further propose different performance enhancement strategies to increase the robot locomotion speed and maneuverability or enhance its capability to withstand the opposing fluid flows. All the proposed locomotion modes can be achieved through a single soft robot design. As a demonstration, the robot is navigated to pass through a phantom, mimicking the Eustachian tube, using these multiple locomotion modes. The proposed control and performance enhancement strategies make the sheet-shaped robot promising to be deployed in various lumens of the human body in the future.

( A ) The soft robot fabrication process. (i) The robot is cut from a magnetic composite elastomer film using laser cutting. (ii) The robot is wrapped to a nonmagnetic cylindrical rod with the help of water-soluble glue. (iii) The robot is put in a uniform 1.8-T magnetic field for magnetization. (iv) The dimensions and magnetization profile of the robot. ( B ) Different body deformations are optimal in different confined spaces. (i) In a big gap (δ = 1.1), the robot can curl into a C shape when B ⃑ is in the x–z plane. (ii), In a small gap (δ = 7.33), the robot can deform into the sinusoidal shape when B ⃑ is in the x–z plane. (iii) In a cylindrical tube (γ = 3.44), the robot can deform into a helical shape when B ⃑ is in the y–z plane. The finite element–based simulations can predict the robot body deformation modes in given boundary conditions. The red arrows indicate the direction of B ⃑ at that time instant. The colormap indicates the equivalent von Mises strain. The experimental environments are filled with a viscous fluid (η = 720 cSt). Scale bars, 1 mm. ( C ) Conceptual schematic depicting the adaptive multimodal locomotion of the sheet-shaped robot in various confined spaces with varying cross-sectional geometries and sizes. Photo Credits: Ziyu Ren, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems.

In nature, small-scale soft-bodied organisms can adapt to changing environments and achieve effective locomotion through adaptive body-environment interactions (20–22). For instance, Caenorhabditis elegans can use the interplay between its active muscle control and the environmental conditions to realize various adaptive undulatory locomotions (20). Inspired by these adaptive soft body–environment interactions of small-scale soft-bodied organisms, here we demonstrate that the environments in fluid-filled confined spaces provide opportunities to achieve previously unrealized soft robot locomotion. Different adaptive locomotion modes can be realized by concurrently exploiting the surrounding boundaries, the hydrodynamic and frictional forces, and the robot’s active soft-bodied deformation. More specifically, we propose a series of control strategies for magnetically programmed sheet-shaped soft robots (Fig. 1Aiv) to change their locomotion modes to accommodate different environmental conditions in various confined spaces filled with stagnant or flowing fluids, in compared to our previous work realizing locomotion in dry confined regions only (18). As another novelty, this work includes detailed computational simulations and characterization of the soft robot’s fluid-filled channel propulsion using single- and new multiwave body undulation and new helical locomotion modes for our improved understanding. In gaps that are much larger than the robot size, the robot can realize rolling locomotion by curling into a circle (Fig. 1Bi). In smaller gaps, the robot can conduct body undulation–based (undulatory) crawling or swimming (Fig. 1Bii). In cylindrical tubes, the robot can achieve helical surface crawling and even withstand dynamic fluid flows (Fig. 1Biii). Each locomotion mode has its unique advantages. For example, undulatory crawling can easily go through a highly bent path with a small gap. Undulatory swimming can enable a rapid passage through a straight slit. Helical surface crawling can enable propulsion with and against fluid flows and withstand the flow even when the actuation is turned off.

As another recent approach, to adapt to different biological environments robustly and navigate through tight regions with opening dimensions comparable with the robot size, soft responsive materials can be used to build the robot body to enable soft-bodied multimodal locomotion (18). This strategy has enabled the robots to pass through a dry confined region or to be passively carried by the fluid flow in a bending tube (19). However, in these two works (18, 19), active soft-bodied locomotion and maneuverability in fluid-filled confined spaces have not been demonstrated, and the influence of different factors of the fluid-filled confined environments on the soft-bodied locomotion is not understood well.

To achieve robust locomotion in fluid-filled and even fluid-flowing confined spaces, a sufficient thrust force has to be generated to overcome the fluid drag and the friction with the boundaries. The conventional rigid-bodied robot designs that can achieve these functions (12–14) lack adaptability to environmental changes and may cause safety issues when interacting with soft biological tissues (15). One recent solution is to shrink down the robot size to be much smaller than the cross-sectional dimensions of the constrained environment to minimize the fluid drag by exploiting wall effects. One typical example of this strategy is the magnetic microroller (16, 17), whose diameter is smaller than 1 / 10 th of the smallest dimension of the blood vessel cross section. This approach, however, would not be possible when the roller size is comparable to the vessel diameter, e.g., inside capillaries.

Untethered miniature soft robots that can minimally invasively, safely, and robustly reach and access unprecedented, risky, or hard-to-access tight body sites have great potential in future health care applications (1, 2), such as targeted drug delivery (3), cell transplantation (4), endoscopy (5), in situ sensing (6), and minimally invasive surgery (7). These body sites are mostly physically constrained and filled with stagnant (e.g., mucus) or flowing (e.g., blood) biological fluids. Therefore, adaptive locomotion and positioning abilities in diverse confined fluid-filled spaces inside the human body are critical for future medical use of these wireless soft robots. However, designing miniature mobile robots that can adaptively navigate inside these tight fluid-filled spaces and their corresponding locomotion gaits are open issues. While changing boundary conditions and dynamic fluidic forces due to stagnant or flowing fluids result in substantial external disturbances and deviations from the predicted robot behavior, soft robots are currently designed assuming quasi-static behavior or simple boundary conditions (8–11).

Soft-bodied locomotion in fluid-filled confined spaces is critical for future wireless medical robots operating inside vessels, tubes, channels, and cavities of the human body, which are filled with stagnant or flowing biological fluids. However, the active soft-bodied locomotion is challenging to achieve when the robot size is comparable with the cross-sectional dimension of these confined spaces. Here, we propose various control and performance enhancement strategies to let the sheet-shaped soft millirobots achieve multimodal locomotion, including rolling, undulatory crawling, undulatory swimming, and helical surface crawling depending on different fluid-filled confined environments. With these locomotion modes, the sheet-shaped soft robot can navigate through straight or bent gaps with varying sizes, tortuous channels, and tubes with a flowing fluid inside. Such soft robot design along with its control and performance enhancement strategies are promising to be applied in future wireless soft medical robots inside various fluid-filled tight regions of the human body.

RESULTS

Adaptive deformation of the robot’s soft body in various confined spaces The sheet-shaped soft robot with a sinusoidal magnetization profile (Fig. 1Aiv) was studied here because of its versatility in producing multimodal soft-bodied locomotion, specifically its capability to generate undulatory body waves in confined spaces (18). To program the sinusoidal magnetization profile along the robot length, the robot was cut from a thin film of the magnetic composite elastomer, wrapped to a nonmagnetic cylindrical rod with the help of water-soluble glue, and lastly magnetized in a 1.8-T uniform magnetic field (Fig. 1A, i to iii). The ferromagnetic neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) microparticles tend to align their magnetization directions along with the external magnetic field B → , inducing torques that deform the soft elastomeric robot body (8, 23). The sheet-shaped robots developed in this study had the same width (1 mm) and thickness (0.24 mm) and similar sinusoidal magnetization profiles with an initial phase shift of 45° (Fig. 1Aiv). The robot lengths were designed to be at least 11 times larger than the robot thickness to achieve large deformations (fig. S1). Although the magnetization profile along the robot length was fixed, the robot could still achieve different deformation modes to adapt to different environments using different external magnetic field control inputs. When the robot is in a big gap, where the ratio δ between the robot length and the gap width (δ = L/w) is smaller than 2.6 (fig. S2), applying B → in the x–z plane can deform it into a “C” shape. Its orientation is determined by the direction of B → (Fig. 1Bi). When the robot comes into a small gap, where δ>2.6, applying B → in the x–z plane no longer produces the C shape, while a sinusoidal shape appears because of the squeezing of the upper and lower boundaries. The positions of the wave crests and troughs are determined by the direction of B → (Fig. 1Bii). When the robot navigates into a cylindrical tube, which has an inner diameter larger than the robot width, applying a rotating B → in the z–y plane can twist it into a helical shape (Fig. 1Biii). By using these shape changes, the robot can achieve adaptive locomotion in confined spaces with different cross-sectional geometries and sizes (Fig. 1C). In the following, detailed analyses on undulatory crawling, undulatory swimming, and helical surface crawling are conducted through systematic experiments and simulations. For the ease of discussion, the detailed conditions of each experiment are provided in table S1 and will not be reiterated in the main text.

Undulatory crawling and swimming locomotion modes By applying a rotating B → in the x–z plane, the sheet-shaped robot produced traveling waves along the body’s longitudinal direction and achieved two distinct locomotion modes in a small gap filled with viscous fluid (η = 343 cSt). As the experiments show in Fig. 2A and movie S1, a rotating B → with a frequency of 1 Hz resulted in locomotion in the same direction as the traveling body wave of the robot. However, keeping the magnitude and the rotating direction of B → fixed while increasing the actuation frequency to 10 Hz reversed the robot locomotion direction. Fig. 2 Undulatory crawling and swimming locomotion modes inside fluid-filled channels. (A) Experimental transition of the propulsion direction of the robot’s undulating body by changing the magnetic actuation frequency. (i) The sheet-shaped robot performs undulatory crawling when the actuation frequency is 1 Hz. (ii) The sheet-shaped robot performs undulatory swimming when the actuation frequency is 10 Hz. The yellow lines indicate the position of the boundaries. Scale bars, 1 mm. (B) The simulation of the undulatory locomotion modes. The simulated robots were actuated at ∣ B ⃑ ∣ = 40 mT, f = 5 Hz. (i) The simulated robot performed undulatory crawling when the friction was considered. (ii) The simulated robot performed undulatory swimming when the friction was removed. The black dashed lines indicate the displacement along the x direction. (C) Frequency sweeping experiments for three different fluid viscosities. (D) The variation of the undulatory amplitude for three different fluid viscosities. The trendline is fitted by the least-square method. In (C) and (D), N is the number of trials in each case. The error bars stand for the error of the mean. Photo Credits: Ziyu Ren, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems. ” data-hide-link-title=”0″ data-icon-position=”” href=”https://Bioreports.net/category/news/” rel=”gallery-fragment-images-2067781216″ title=”Undulatory crawling and swimming locomotion modes inside fluid-filled channels. (A) Experimental transition of the propulsion direction of the robot’s undulating body by changing the magnetic actuation frequency. (i) The sheet-shaped robot performs undulatory crawling when the actuation frequency is 1 Hz. (ii) The sheet-shaped robot performs undulatory swimming when the actuation frequency is 10 Hz. The yellow lines indicate the position of the boundaries. Scale bars, 1 mm. (B) The simulation of the undulatory locomotion modes. The simulated robots were actuated at ∣B⃑∣ = 40 mT, f = 5 Hz. (i) The simulated robot performed undulatory crawling when the friction was considered. (ii) The simulated robot performed undulatory swimming when the friction was removed. The black dashed lines indicate the displacement along the x direction. (C) Frequency sweeping experiments for three different fluid viscosities. (D) The variation of the undulatory amplitude for three different fluid viscosities. The trendline is fitted by the least-square method. In (C) and (D), N is the number of trials in each case. The error bars stand for the error of the mean. Photo Credits: Ziyu Ren, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems.”>

Fig. 2 Undulatory crawling and swimming locomotion modes inside fluid-filled channels. (A) Experimental transition of the propulsion direction of the robot’s undulating body by changing the magnetic actuation frequency. (i) The sheet-shaped robot performs undulatory crawling when the actuation frequency is 1 Hz. (ii) The sheet-shaped robot performs undulatory swimming when the actuation frequency is 10 Hz. The yellow lines indicate the position of the boundaries. Scale bars, 1 mm. (B) The simulation of the undulatory locomotion modes. The simulated robots were actuated at ∣ B ⃑ ∣ = 40 mT, f = 5 Hz. (i) The simulated robot performed undulatory crawling when the friction was considered. (ii) The simulated robot performed undulatory swimming when the friction was removed. The black dashed lines indicate the displacement along the x direction. (C) Frequency sweeping experiments for three different fluid viscosities. (D) The variation of the undulatory amplitude for three different fluid viscosities. The trendline is fitted by the least-square method. In (C) and (D), N is the number of trials in each case. The error bars stand for the error of the mean. Photo Credits: Ziyu Ren, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems.

To understand when and why such transition in the locomotion direction occurred, we carried out numerical simulations (see Materials and Methods: “Numerical simulations” section; fig. S3A). In the first simulation, we considered both the fluid-structure interaction and the friction between the robot and the channel sidewalls. Under these conditions, the robot was found to move in the −x direction, i.e., in the same direction as the body wave transmission. A close inspection revealed that such movement was achieved by the robot through cyclically changing the projection length (fig. S4A) while alternatively anchoring both edges of the body to the channel walls (Fig. 2Bi). From 0 to 0.2 T (T denotes one period), the trailing edge detached from the bottom wall and moved to the upper wall, while the anchoring between the leading edge and the bottom channel wall was well established. Therefore, the robot could contract the body projection length by transmitting the body wave in the −x direction. This motion caused the forward translation of the trailing edge. From 0.2 to 0.3 T, the robot firmly anchored its trailing edge to the upper channel wall, while its leading edge detached from the bottom wall and moved to the upper wall. During this motion, the robot was able to stretch its projection length by transmitting the body wave in the −x direction while being attached to the upper wall at its trailing edge. This motion caused the forward translation of the leading edge. From 0.3 to 0.55 T, there was no change in the projection length, leading to negligible translation of both edges. In the remaining period of the cycle, the robot repeated the contraction (0.55 to 0.65 T) and stretching (0.65 to 1 T) of the body projection length. By cyclically contracting and stretching the body projection length while being attached at the leading and trailing edge, respectively, the robot produced a pronounced net displacement in the −x direction. Such concertina-like propulsion can be observed in limbless animals such as snakes (24), and we refer to this locomotion mode as undulatory crawling in this paper.

If we removed the friction acting on the simulated robot, then the robot started to swim in the opposite direction (Fig. 2Bii) as it was unable to anchor to the walls and hold its current position during the undulatory motion. The thrust force was obtained by creating a net flow, quantified by normalized net flow (Materials and Methods: “Numerical simulations” section; fig. S4B), in the same direction as the body wave transmission (i.e., in the −x direction), resulting in propulsion in the +x direction. We refer to this locomotion mode as undulatory swimming here. The undulatory crawling and swimming modes have opposite locomotion directions, which manifests a competition between the two modes, i.e., enhancing one of these modes would inevitably weaken the other.

When the robot is actuated at different frequencies or placed in different fluid viscosities, it is subjected to different friction and hydrodynamic forces. Increasing the fluid viscosity or the actuation frequency will decrease its undulation amplitude and consequently decrease its friction with the walls. When increasing the fluid viscosity, the undulation amplitude decreases because of the increase in the fluid drag that acts as the external damping. When increasing the actuation frequency, the undulation amplitude decreases because of the increase in the fluid drag and the internal damping induced by the material viscoelasticity (25). Thus, the transition between the undulatory swimming and crawling modes is largely dictated by the fluid viscosity and the rotating frequency of

. To verify this hypothesis, we fixed δ = 4.67 and experimentally measured the locomotion speeds and the undulation amplitudes of the robot at frequencies ranging from 1 to 10 Hz in fluids with three different viscosities (Fig. 2, C and D). The undulation amplitude was determined by averaging the amplitudes measured from four typical waveforms as shown in Fig. 2A. At the lowest fluid viscosity (η = 6 cSt), the robot only performed undulatory crawling throughout the whole frequency range, and the undulation amplitude only showed a slight drop after 8 Hz. At an intermediate fluid viscosity (η = 343 cSt), the robot performed undulatory crawling below 7 Hz and transitioned to undulatory swimming above 7 Hz at Reynolds number (Re) ranging from 0.5 × 10−3 to 5.4. The transition appeared because the undulation amplitude gradually decreased with increased frequency. During this process, the anchoring of the leading and trailing edges was gradually weakened, and the hydrodynamic propulsion gradually dominated. At the most viscous fluid (η = 720 cSt) case, the robot only performed undulatory swimming throughout the whole frequency range at Re ranging from 1.1 × 10−3 to 3.2, and the undulation amplitude decreased rapidly with the increased frequency. Because the undulation amplitudes at high frequencies (f >8 Hz) became very small, the peak swimming speed was found to be even smaller than that achieved in the intermediate fluid viscosity.