sofia-vergara-shows-off-bikini-bod-in-hot-pink-swimsuit

Sofia Vergara showed off her toned bikini body Friday on Instagram.

The 49-year-old actress modeled a hot pink bikini in a mirror selfie.

“Ready pal weeekend!!” Vergara captioned the photo along with swimsuit emojis.

“#outdoors only,” she added along with an emoji wearing a face mask.

SOFIA VERGARA SIZZLES IN THROWBACK BIKINI PHOTO

Vergara is no stranger to showing off her body online. While her latest post was a new photo, the “Modern Family” star often shares throwback posts on her social media.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actress shared a sexy throwback lingerie photo back in May.

“Another classy 90’s #tbt because summer is coming!!!!” she captioned the post .

Prior to that throwback, Vergara shared a throwback bikini photo from the 2000s.

The first photo in the set featured Vergara wearing a string bikini adorned with flower embellishments. The second showed the actress close up in a pink top.

“#tbt Los Angeles 2000’s,” Vergara captioned the photo with a collection of cactus emojis.