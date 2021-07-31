Sofia Vergara shows off bikini bod in hot pink swimsuit – Fox News

Sofia Vergara showed off her toned bikini body Friday on Instagram.

The 49-year-old actress modeled a hot pink bikini in a mirror selfie.

“Ready pal weeekend!!” Vergara captioned the photo along with swimsuit emojis.

“#outdoors only,” she added along with an emoji wearing a face mask.

SOFIA VERGARA SIZZLES IN THROWBACK BIKINI PHOTO

Actress Sofia Vergara arrives at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Vergara is no stranger to showing off her body online. While her latest post was a new photo, the “Modern Family” star often shares throwback posts on her social media.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actress shared a sexy throwback lingerie photo back in May.

“Another classy 90’s #tbt because summer is coming!!!!” she captioned the post .

Prior to that throwback, Vergara shared a throwback bikini photo from the 2000s.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The first photo in the set featured Vergara wearing a string bikini adorned with flower embellishments. The second showed the actress close up in a pink top.

“#tbt Los Angeles 2000’s,” Vergara captioned the photo with a collection of cactus emojis.