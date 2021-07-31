Home ENTERTAINMENT Sofia Vergara shows off bikini bod in hot pink swimsuit – Fox News
ENTERTAINMENT

Sofia Vergara shows off bikini bod in hot pink swimsuit – Fox News

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
sofia-vergara-shows-off-bikini-bod-in-hot-pink-swimsuit-–-fox-news

Sofia Vergara showed off her toned bikini body Friday on Instagram. 

The 49-year-old actress modeled a hot pink bikini in a mirror selfie. 

“Ready pal weeekend!!” Vergara captioned the photo along with swimsuit emojis. 

“#outdoors only,” she added along with an emoji wearing a face mask. 

SOFIA VERGARA SIZZLES IN THROWBACK BIKINI PHOTO

Actress Sofia Vergara arrives at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California

Actress Sofia Vergara arrives at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Vergara is no stranger to showing off her body online. While her latest post was a new photo, the “Modern Family” star often shares throwback posts on her social media.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actress shared a sexy throwback lingerie photo back in May.

“Another classy 90’s #tbt because summer is coming!!!!” she captioned the post.

Prior to that throwback, Vergara shared a throwback bikini photo from the 2000s. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The first photo in the set featured Vergara wearing a string bikini adorned with flower embellishments. The second showed the actress close up in a pink top. 

“#tbt Los Angeles 2000’s,” Vergara captioned the photo with a collection of cactus emojis.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sound Sultan: 2baba declares July 11 as day...

Bad genes, not rock’n’roll excess, killed Elvis Presley,...

Marvel Reveals One Hero That Doesn’t Find Deadpool...

Vector decries bad living conditions of security agents...

Skepta Goes “All In” On New EP, featuring...

BBNaija: My dad manages my Instagram page –...

BBNaija 2021: SEE What Will Happen To Maria...

Kanye West to host second public listening party...

Schapelle Corby flaunts sideboob as she enjoys a...

Taapsee Pannu: “It’s a BIG MYSTERY that Akshay...

Leave a Reply