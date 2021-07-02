Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello head to their Caribbean hideaway Chipi for the July 4 holiday – Daily Mail

By Rachel Mcgrath For bioreports.com

She usually likes to spend the July 4 holiday hosting a lavish party for family and friends at her LA mansion.

But this year, Sofia Vergara has opted to celebrate Independence Day at her Caribbean hideaway she affectionately calls Chipi.

The former Modern Family star and current AGT judge posted a photo of herself and hubby Joe Manganiello to Instagram on Thursday and in the caption, she wrote: ‘Back to Chipi!!!’

In the photo, Sofia, 48, is seen sitting next to Joe in what looks to be a golf cart with tropical foliage in the background.

Joe, 44, is holding one of the couple’s Chihuahua’s in his arms as he gazes into the camera as his wife snaps the selfie.

In a second photo, the Colombian beauty showed off her full-length frock that she wore for her arrival in Chipi.

The low-cut dress showcased the actress’ ample cleavage and the cream number decorated with colorful seashells, fell to the floor with an A-line skirt.

Sofia and Magic Mike star Joe married in 2015.

And on June 14, the couple celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date with dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu.

Sofia, one of the world’s highest paid TV actresses, posted some photos to her Instagram from her big night out.

She and Joe got engaged just six months after their first date on Christmas Day 2014.

They tied the knot less than a year later in November 2015 in a ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

