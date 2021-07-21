Social Intervention: No Govt Has Done As Much As Much As Buhari – APC’s Aliyu – Channels Television

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Farouq Aliyu, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in nation building.

“No government in this country has done social intervention programmes as much as President Muhammadu Buhari,” said Aliyu, who was a guest on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

The APC chieftain said this while speaking of the APC’s chances at the 2023 presidential race.

He believes that while the administration may not have been successful in every of its efforts, it has done way better than its predecessors.

He threw jabs at the Peoples Democratic Party, saying members are leaving because there is no leadership.

“But in our party, we have the President,” Aliyu said, adding: “the PDP cannot boast of having a leadership as good as that of President Buhari. No matter what you want to say, Buhari is a person of impeccable integrity.

The President had hinged his election campaign on three main promises of bolstered security, improved economy and the fight against corruption, all of which Aliyu believes he has done a good job with.

He listed the Trader Moni programme, the N-Power, the school feeding programme, road rehabilitation projects among some of the laudable feats of the President.

While the country is increasingly rife with economic instability, insecurity and corruption despite claims of efforts on the part of the government, the APC chieftain believes that the party stands a better chance of than any other opposition in the 2023 election.

“Nigerians have complete confidence in the APC,” he said, adding however, that if the party does not win the presidential election, the government will confidently concede defeat.