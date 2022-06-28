“So you can talk” – Davido teases babymama Chioma over new video; she replies

It may seem as though popular Nigerian singer Davido’s new found hobby is to tease his baby mama, Chioma Rowland, and it’s beautiful to see.

Only a few days after the ‘assurance’ crooner teased his ex-fiancée after she debuted her new look—a short blonde hairstyle—on social media, he has come for her again following a video she shared online.

Chioma had posted a promotional video for Tecno Mobile on her Instagram profile, where she spoke extensively about the launch of a new product she had gotten from the company.

Meanwhile, Chioma, who is known for speaking very little and mainly making gestures in most of her videos, sparked reactions from a number of followers, including her baby daddy, Davido, who left a humorous comment.

“So u can talk”, Davido asked.

Chioma simply replied with a smile and a hands-on-head emoji.

See their exchange below,

However, reacting fans also noted that it’s the first time they’ll hear Chioma speak. See some comments below.

@delightfulchris wrote, “@davido my thoughts 😂😂😂 swears this is the first time @thechefchi is saying a word on IG 😂😂”.

@mi_racle9551, “@davido 😂😂😂😂😂why re we thinking the same thing lols 😂😂😂 I have never heard her voice b4 this really crack up 😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

@kikiskona, “First time I’m hearing your voice 😢😍😍😍😍😍😍”.

@bharmie_dmw, “@davido make she influence na😂😂”.