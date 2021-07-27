‘so-proud’:-philippine-weightlifter-diaz-hailed-for-historic-olympic-gold

An overview shows Philippines’ Hidilyn Diaz competing in the women’s 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Chris GRAYTHEN / POOL / bioreports)

With their eyes glued to a television in the southern Philippines, the family of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz yelled “push, push, push!” as she hoisted the bar to win the country’s first Olympic gold medal.

“Then we erupted in joy — we were shouting, some shed tears of joy,” Emelita Diaz told bioreports Tuesday, a day after watching her daughter’s historic performance in Tokyo — far from her hometown of Zamboanga.

“We didn’t know what to feel because we were extremely happy.”

After nearly 18 months training in exile in Malaysia because of Covid-19 restrictions, Diaz smashed her personal best and won gold with a final clean and jerk of 127kg in the women’s 55kg class.

The 30-year-old’s triumph — which followed her silver medal in Rio five years ago — has made her a national hero, alongside the likes of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

“Thank you, Hidilyn Diaz, for the first-ever Olympic Gold for the Philippines! We are so proud of you!” Pacquiao tweeted from the United States where he is training for his upcoming fight against American Errol Spence.

The feat is also a life-changing windfall for Diaz, the daughter of a tricycle driver on the southern island of Mindanao.

(From L to R) Silver medallist China’s Liao Qiuyun , gold medallist Philippines’ Hidilyn Diaz and bronze medallist Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Chinshanlo stand on the podium for the victory ceremony of the women’s 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / bioreports)

As a reward for winning gold, Diaz will receive at least 33 million pesos ($655,000) from the government and private sector, as well as a house.

Property developer Megaworld Corporation also announced Tuesday it would give the Philippine Air Force woman a residential condominium worth 14 million pesos.

It could also prove a “game-changer” for other Filipino athletes, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Tuesday, acknowledging government financial support was insufficient.

“It’s as if our athletes are only getting minimum wage,” he said.

– ‘We feel empowered’ –

Diaz’s stunning victory was splashed across the front pages of Philippine newspapers and dominated internet platforms.

The Philippine Star’s headline “Finally, Olympic Gold” reflected the collective relief of Filipinos at winning their first gold medal after 97 years of Olympic competition.

Diaz’s win was an inspiration for other women, said Karen Afurong, an instructional designer in Manila.

“We feel empowered,” the 29-year-old told bioreports.

Emelita said the family spoke with Diaz Tuesday morning and congratulated her.

“I told her… ‘It’s a big honour to our family that you brought another honour to the country’,” Emelita told bioreports via telephone.

More than 20 relatives, including nieces and nephews, crowded onto the porch of the family home to watch Diaz’s performance, using a smartphone connected to their television.

“We were nervous,” said Emelita.

“They were shouting ‘push, push, push’, get it, Haidie!’. They were shouting and jumping for joy.”

Gold medallist Philippines’ Hidilyn Diaz holds her medal on the podium for the victory ceremony of the women’s 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / bioreports)

Diaz has not seen her family since December 2019 and has spoken openly of the sacrifices she has made in pursuit of her dream.

But after a sleepless night, Diaz said Tuesday she was already thinking about the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“Qualifying will be difficult, but if my strength is there I will continue,” she told reporters on Zoom.

“I cannot quit after winning. I need to continue until someone succeeds me.”