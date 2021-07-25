“So many fine boys in Nigeria but Big Brother decided to select the M*nkeys” – Bleached Nigerian Male-Barbie, Bobrisky writes.

This year’s Big Brother . Realty TV show is tagged, “Shine Your Eyes”, and it was launched yesterday, 23rd of July 2021.

10 male housemates have already been introduced and while we await the introduction of the ladies, controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, has spewed a slur as he described some of the male contestants as Mo*keys.

His post on Instagram read ;

So out of all d fine boys in Nigeria big brother you go select many monkeys Just two guys in that house are cute. D rest I don’t understand them

Let me wait for my girls tomorrow

Related Posts Bobrisky represents Nigeria for a cooking show in Ghana

Male Barbie, Bobrisky, flaunts his new benz.

Nigeria Faces CAF Fine Over Poor Crowd Control

Bobrisky refers to himself as Nigeria’s first trans.

BB.: Male housemates unleash their inner Bobrisky (Video)