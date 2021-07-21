“So irresponsible” – Actress, Halima Abubakar slams Shade Ladipo for saying women shouldn’t be ashamed of the number of people they’ve slept with

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has slammed media personality, Shade Ladipo, for saying women shouldn’t be ashamed of the number of men they’ve slept with.

In a post she shared on her Instastory, Shade had stated that the act of shaming women because of the men they’ve slept with is already old and lame.

According to her, women shouldn’t be ashamed of their body count, instead they should hold their head high because sex is not a crime and they are not Chidinma Ojukwu who killed her “sugar daddy”, Usifo Ataga.

She wrote,

“You see that thing when you try to shame a woman by saying You wey fck so so and so



Yeah it’s old



Ladies there’s no shame in how many people you have slept with



Sex-shaming especially when done to women is older than Methuselah



Ladies, pls hold ur head high



Na fck you fck, you no do Chidinma”

See her post below,

Reacting to this, Halima Abubakar described the statement as very “irresponsible”.