“So irresponsible” – Actress, Halima Abubakar slams Shade Ladipo for saying women shouldn’t be ashamed of the number of people they’ve slept with

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has slammed media personality, Shade Ladipo, for saying women shouldn’t be ashamed of the number of men they’ve slept with.

In a post she shared on her Instastory, Shade had stated that the act of shaming women because of the men they’ve slept with is already old and lame.

According to her, women shouldn’t be ashamed of their body count, instead they should hold their head high because sex is not a crime and they are not Chidinma Ojukwu who killed her “sugar daddy”, Usifo Ataga.

She wrote,

“You see that thing when you try to shame a woman by saying You wey fck so so and so


Yeah it’s old


Ladies there’s no shame in how many people you have slept with


Sex-shaming especially when done to women is older than Methuselah


Ladies, pls hold ur head high


Na fck you fck, you no do Chidinma”

Reacting to this, Halima Abubakar described the statement as very “irresponsible”.

