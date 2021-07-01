So I’m A Spider So What?’s Final Episode Gets Rescheduled | CBR – CBR – Comic Book Resources

Following a delay due to production issues, the 24th and final episode of So I’m A Spider So What? now has a confirmed airdate.

Originally scheduled to air on June 25, the final episode of So I’m A Spider, So What? will now air on July 3.

The producers for the show announced the new airdate on Twitter, and released a new time-lapse trailer for the episode to Youtube. The episode was previously delayed at the last minute due to unspecified “production issues.” The finale will debut in Japan on the AT-X Network at 9:00 p.m. JST, and will go up for streaming in regions outside of Asia on Crunchyroll sometime after that. The anime is directed by Shin Itagaki, who previously worked on the 2016 Berserk anime, and is written by Infinite Dendrogram‘s Yuichiro Momose and So I’m A Spider, So What?‘s original creator, Okina Baba.

So I’m A Spider, So What? tells the story of a group of students who suddenly die under mysterious circumstances and are reincarnated in a fantasy world. While the other students are brought back as powerful warriors and magicians, the initially unnamed protagonist is brought back as a low level, spider-like monster. The perpetually optimistic spider decides that she can still be a hero regardless, and eventually becomes involved in a grand quest to save the world. The series alternates between the perspective of the spider and that of her classmates, who are also on a quest of their own.

So I’m A Spider, So What? is being simulcast by Crunchyroll and all previous episodes of the series are available for streaming on the service in regions outside of Asia.

Source: Twitter, Crunchyroll





