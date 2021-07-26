Home Technology Sniper Elite 4 just got a free next-gen upgrade – Gamereactor UK
Sniper Elite 4 just got a free next-gen upgrade – Gamereactor UK

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Sniper Elite 4

And it got a new trailer.

Developer Rebellion earlier announced that they have rolled out a free next-gen upgrade for Sniper Elite 4, which means PS5 and Xbox Series players now can enjoy the stunning 4K visuals on PS5 and Xbox Series X, smooth 60FPS and improved load times.

“Stealthy, sniping gameplay, and x-ray kill cams are now bigger and better than ever on PS5 and Xbox Series X!”, Rebellion wrote. The update is available to download now.

Sniper Elite 4 was initially released to PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Then the game later landed on Stadia and Switch in November last year.

Check the trailer below.

