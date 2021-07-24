Sniper Elite 4 Gets Free Next-Gen Enhancements In Latest Update – GameRant

First launching in 2017, Sniper Elite 4 is the most recent take on the seminal sharpshooting IP, seeing players utilize the franchise’s now-iconic X-ray kill cam to net some grisly assassinations while venturing across an Italian setting. The game has gone on to become one of the Sniper Elite series’ most popular entries, making its way to Nintendo Switch last year and becoming one of the first games to sport Xbox’s FPS Boost feature back in February.

Today, it seems the game got an even more significant upgrade, with Sniper Elite 4’s latest patch introducing next-generation enhancements to the sniping experience. The news was revealed via a trailer posted to the franchise’s Twitter account, revealing that those playing on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S can expect an array of changes.

To be clear, the game won’t have specific PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S ports, with players instead downloading an update for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions that will enable the new enhancements. As for what’s included in the upgrade, a bump to 4K, 60 FPS gameplay is the biggest addition, allowing players to experience the gloriously gruesome adventure with better visuals and smoother gameplay than ever before. Meanwhile, faster loading will be added, making jumping into Sniper Elite 4’s bigger maps a much faster experience.

Sniper Elite 4 FREE new-gen upgrade available now! Enjoy up to 4K visuals on PS5 and Xbox Series X, smooth 60FPS and improved load times. Lock and load with the definitive Sniper Elite 4 experience. pic.twitter.com/TAbDWgObZ2 — Sniper Elite (@SniperElite) July 23, 2021

The trailer does a great job of showing off these additions, as the game’s protagonist blows up bridges, annihilates Nazi officers, and brings down a plane in striking 4K. For those who didn’t play the game when it originally launched, Sniper Elite 4 centers on Karl Fairburne’s journey to Italy following the events of Sniper Elite 3, where he teams with a local resistance group to liberate the country. Their mission sees them take down multiple targets in various locations, including Mediterranean towns, Nazi encampments, and more.

It isn’t the first game to get a major next-gen upgrade this year, with Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Mortal Shell, Greedfall, Marvel’s Avengers, and more making their way to Sony and Microsoft’s newest systems. Rebellion even ported its most recent Sniper Elite spin-off, Zombie Army 4, to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X back in April, including it as part of Sony’s monthly PlayStation Plus lineup. There are still plenty more games slated to hit next-generation platforms for free this year too, including blockbusters like The Witcher 3, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Cyberpunk 2077. While players wait, it seems they can hop back into Sniper Elite 4 and get some grisly headshots in 4K.

Sniper Elite is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

