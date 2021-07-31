Sneaker bots ruin Travis Scott’s Fragment Design Air Jordan 1 release – REVOLT TV

No surprise — Travis Scott’s Fragment Design Air Jordan 1 collaboration release is sold out. Sneakerheads hoping to get their hands on La Flame’s latest kicks are out of luck, unless they’re willing to pay thousands of dollars more than the retail price of the shoe.

According to Hypebeast, some of Scott’s fans used sneaker bots to secure the shoes. The men’s fashion outlet is reporting those who did not get a chance to add the shoes to their online cart shared their frustration on the Cactus Jack discord channel and via Twitter.

One person posted a screenshot gloating about how they used automated bot software Linear AIO to enter Scott’s raffle on his website 25,000 times. The same customer shared an additional screenshot revealing several pending transactions for the coveted sneakers. On Twitter, Hypebeast noted, another customer tweeted a screenshot of 32,000 raffle entries and the coinciding emails with 87 new messages to checkout.

One fan tweeted at Scott: “This kinda stuff is disheartening. You try and try as a fan to show love and support for the artist and no matter how hard you try you lose to a bot who enters thousands of times. I mean… I’m gonna keep trying… but odds are against us fans,” Danny Cottrell wrote via Twitter.

Sneakerfreaker.com reported two people used sneaker bots to “flood Travis Scott’s website with raffle entries.” They won over 200 pairs by using bots to create tens of thousands of entries totalling 57,000 attempts, Sneakerfreaker stated.

The exclusive shoes, which initially retailed for $265, are now being resold for up to $4,000 on sites like eBay, Flight Club and StockX. Thankfully, the low versions of the Travis Scott Fragment Design Air Jordan 1’s are set to arrive at even more retailers Aug. 13.

Check out images of the shoes below:

Bro…i just, I just really need the Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 highs. I cant spend resell on these man. 2k? Bro im only 19, money is tight. pic.twitter.com/iME24GN3SJ — BladeIGuess (@BladeGuess) July 25, 2021