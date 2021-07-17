Snapchat to introduce new add-ons on Bitmoji stickers this World Emoji Day – The Indian Express

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |





July 17, 2021 10:14:13 am









Snapchat is launching a ‘You Are Essential’ Bitmoji sticker to express appreciation for frontline Covid workers (Image source : Snapchat)

If you love Bitmojis, Snapchat will give access to new add-ons for your Bitmoji stickers and avatars this World Emoji Day, which is today. The stickers are said to have been designed with admiration and respect for frontline Covid workers as well as to support India’s vaccination drive.

Snapchat is launching the ‘You Are Essential’ Bitmoji sticker to express appreciation for frontline Covid workers. The company is also launching the ‘Get Your Shot’, and ‘Got My Shot’ Bitmoji stickers to spread awareness about the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

You can also create your very own Bitmoji on Snapchat. The app allows users to make use of Bitmoji to create cartoon avatars of themselves with customisable hairstyles, accessories, outfits and facial features.

How to create your own Bitmoji

1. Open the Snapchat app by tapping on the app icon

2. Click on the circle icon or your profile on the top-left corner of the screen.

3. Scroll to find ‘Bitmoji’ .

4. Click on the ‘Create Bitmoji’ option at the bottom of the screen

5. You can further personalise the Bitmoji avatars using the new additions of jhumkas (traditional Indian earrings).

You can also make use of Snapchat’s AR filters to bring your Bitmojis to life. To do this you would need to search for “Bitmoji” on Snapchat’s Lens Explore section. Snapchat also provides a Bitmoji Stories feature as well that includes comic strips that randomly includes Bitmoji characters of your Snapchat friends.

In addition to comic strips you can also turn your Bitmoji into a TV Show star as part of Bitmoji TV. You will be able to view trailers, episodes and even a Bitmoji movie. You can access Bitmoji Stories and Bitmoji TV by pressing and holding the Snapcode of your choice below. You can also search “Bitmoji TV” or “Bitmoji Stories” within the Snapchat app.