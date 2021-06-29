Snapchat Says App Will Stop Crashing If You Download the Update – Gizmodo

Photo: Carl Court / Staff (Getty Images)

The most recent version of Snapchat has been plagued by a bug that forced it to crash upon launching, but no longer! An update has been made available in the App Store to correct the issue, which was seemingly only affecting the iOS version of the app (Android users don’t see to have experienced the same issue).

Ironically, the bug appears to have been imbedded in a maintenance update released on June 28 to fix a number of bugs users of the messaging platform had been experiencing.

The issue first came to light after a number of Snapchat users took to Twitter to complain about the bug, which reportedly saw the app displaying a “something went wrong — please try again later,” error message while trying to load the app right before suddenly crashing. After The Verge’s Mitchell Clark tweeted about the issue, Snapchat’s senior vice president of product, Jacob Andreou, replied with a little sweaty-face emoji to let everyone know that the bug has since been corrected.

On Monday, Snapchat’s support team let users know they were aware of the issue, advising would-be Snappers (?) in a tweet to “Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!”

Indeed, an updated recently added to the App Store does seem to solve the problem, and it’s more than likely that the patch was fast-tracked after Snapchat’s product team became aware of just how many people the bug was affecting. (Snapchat — which is sort of circling the drain of obsolescence anyway — really can’t afford to piss off users like that at this point.)

If your phone hasn’t automatically grabbed the update on its own, pulling down on your profile picture in the top right corner of the App Store should refresh the available updates and allow you to download the fix.