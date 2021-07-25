Snapchat has said that it now has 293 million daily active users in 2021, recording a 23 per cent growth from last year.

According to TechCrunch, Snapchat’s revenue also grew to $982m in the second quarter of 2021.

The report said the growth could be attributed to the return of advertisers who scaled back their spending during the height of the pandemic, as well as the retention of users that flocked to the app during the lockdown.

“We made significant progress with our augmented reality platform this quarter. More than 200 million Snapchatters engage with AR every day on average, and over 200,000 creators use Lens Studio to build AR Lenses for our community,” Snapchat’s Chief Executive Officer, Evan Spiegel, said.

Last month, Snapchat went viral for its Cartoon 3D Style Lens, which makes an individual look like a character in a Pixar movie.

Spiegel added, “We have a lot more work ahead to build out our technology and increase AR adoption, but we are thrilled with the results that our partners are seeing as we invest in our long-term camera opportunity.

“We are confident in our long-term opportunity, and are excited to double down on shopping and commerce via augmented reality.”