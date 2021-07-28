Snapchat Desktop App Snap Camera Lets You Become a DreamWorks-Style Cartoon in Zoom Calls: How to Use – Gadgets 360

Snapchat desktop app Snap Camera now allows users to apply a Disney/ DreamWorks/ Pixar-like cartoon filter in Zoom calls. The multimedia messaging app has a stylistic cartoon filter in its mobile version that has now made its way to the desktop app. This development will let you look like a DreamWorks-style cartoon on Zoom, though the range of expressions is limited. It works quite well as it uses Snapchat’s filter algorithms that work quite accurately in tracking movements and facial expressions.

If you want to look like a DreamWorks-style cartoon in your Zoom call, there are a few steps that you need to follow and some prerequisites to keep in mind. Make sure you are using Windows 10/ macOS 10.13 or later. You will need to give the Snap Camera app some permissions on your desktop as well. So, read on to find out exactly what you need to do.

How to use Snap Camera cartoon filter on Zoom: Open the app and give it access to camera and microphone if prompted. In the list of lenses below the camera feed, browse through the Featured section and look for Cartoon Style by Snap Inc (Searching for Cartoon Style in the search box may not show the right filter). Select it and you should see it applied in the camera feed. Now, head over to Zoom and join/ start a meeting. On the bottom left, where you see the video option, click on the up arrow and select Snap Camera. Your Zoom call should now have the Snap Camera Cartoon Style filter applied (Make sure the Snap Camera app is running in the background).

First starting Zoom and then running the Snap Camera can give a “No available camera input” error as the camera was being used by Zoom. So, ideally, you should first run the Snap Camera app, apply the filter, and then switch to Zoom with the Snap Camera app running in the background.