Snap Scraps Development on Flying Selfie Pixy Drone

Snap Inc. is sunsetting future development of its Pixy flying selfie camera less than four months after launching the product publicly, according to people familiar with the matter, becoming the latest technology company to adjust product plans during the economic downturn.

Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel recently told staff during a regular question-and-answer session of the decision around the Pixy drone. The effort to halt further development of the project is part of broader reprioritization of company resources, Mr. Spiegel told staff, the people said.

