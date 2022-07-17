‘snags’-force-ai-express,-indigo-jets-to-land-in-3rd-countries

NEW DELHI: Two international flights of Indian carriers – IndiGo and

Air India Express

– diverted to a third country, as a matter of abundant precaution, after suspected snags were reported in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

An Air India Express Boeing 737 (VT-AXX), flight IX-355, took off from

Calicut

at 11.06pm on Saturday for Dubai. Around 3 hours into the flight, some people observed a burning smell in the cabin. The crew made all checks, but did not detect any smoke or fire. The pilots, nevertheless, decided to divert to

Muscat

where they landed safely.

In the other incident, an IndiGo flight took off from Sharjah at 11.02pm on Saturday (all timings local) as flight 6E-1406, bound for Hyderabad.

