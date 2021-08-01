Home News America Smoke triggers pollution alerts in US West, Midwest
News America

Smoke triggers pollution alerts in US West, Midwest

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
smoke-triggers-pollution-alerts-in-us-west,-midwest

Air quality alerts were posted on Sunday for numerous areas of the U.S. West and Midwest as wildfire smoke continues to linger over much of the country

August 1, 2021, 4:14 PM

1 min read

DENVER — Numerous areas of the U.S. West and Midwest were under air quality alerts on Sunday as wildfire smoke lingered over much of the country.

Alerts were in place across much of the northern U.S. Rockies, including portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Washington state and Idaho.

Further to the east, smoke from fires burning into Canada triggered pollution alerts in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

Wildfires emit huge volumes of microscopic smoke particles that researchers say can be harmful if breathed in and lead to both immediate and long-term health impacts. Children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk.

ABC News

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Simone Biles to take part in balance beam...

Sky News Australia suspended from YouTube for a...

Athletes reveal what was behind decision to share...

See the woman Guinness World Records says has...

Stelter: It’s time to reset the media’s coverage...

Surfer Kanoa Igarashi on how Tokyo 2020 is...

Analysis: Trump commands historic attention for an ex-president....

This community hospital was a ‘lifeline’ to many

Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program

3 people injured by darts from a blowgun...

Leave a Reply