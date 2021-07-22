smith-rowe-signs-new-five-year-arsenal-contract-and-gets-no-10-shirt

The Gunners youngster has been the subject of intense interest from Aston Villa this summer but has now signed a new long-term deal

Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new long-term Arsenal contract – and has been handed the No 10 shirt.

The Gunners youngster has been the subject of intense interest from Aston Villa this summer, with the Midlands outfit having seen two bids rejected for the playmaker.

However, Smith Rowe has now put an end to the speculation by committing his future to the club he has been with since he was 10 years old.

How long is the contract?

Smith Rowe has committed to Arsenal himself until 2026, signing a new five-year deal.

His previous deal still had two years to run and was due to expire in 2023, but Arsenal were keen to secure his future this summer and reward him for his impressive performances last season after he was handed his full Premier League debut by Mikel Arteta on Boxing Day against Chelsea.

Smith Rowe made 33 senior appearances for Arsenal last season, scoring four goals. He also found the net as Arsenal started their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Hibernian.

What has been said?

Arsenal technical director Edu said: “This is another important step forward for us and we’re all delighted that Emile has signed a new long-term contract.

“It’s great to see another young player develop through our academy system to become a key part of our first team. Emile is a player who represents the future of the club and this is why we have given him the No 10 shirt. We have trust in Emile and we know he has the potential to be a beautiful player for many years to come.”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “As we all saw last season, Emile is an intelligent player with excellent ability. His sharpness on the turn and exceptional vision have already made him a key player for us.

“His attitude and willingness to learn have also been very impressive. Huge credit to our team in our academy who have given Emile a great education and have worked superbly to help with his development through the age groups.

“Along with the first team staff, huge credit also goes to our senior players, who have played such an important role to help Emile develop, gain confidence and perform the way he did last season.

“I know the fans will join us in being delighted that Emile has committed his future to the club. We’re now looking forward to helping him develop further and seeing him become even more important to the strong young team we’re building.”

What else has changed?

As well as signing a new deal, Smith Rowe has also been handed the No 10 shirt at Arsenal.

The 20-year-old wore No 32 last season after breaking through into the senior team, but has been rewarded for his performances by being given one of the most famous shirt numbers in Arsenal’s history.

The No 10 had been vacant since Mesut Ozil’s exit in January, when the German left for Fenerbahce.

Other players who have worn No 10 at Arsenal include Dennis Bergkamp, Robin van Persie, Paul Merton, Charlie Nicolas and Charlie George.

