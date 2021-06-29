Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index has shown that 81 per cent of small and medium-sized enterprises in Nigeria are optimistic about the potential of future growth as a result of the adoption of digital payments, easier access to credit and cross-border business dealings.

The research showed that the level of optimism in Nigeria is higher than a regional Sub-Saharan African average of 74 per cent.

According to the report, 78 per cent of SMEs in Nigeria are projecting revenues that will either grow or hold steady, while 56 per cent are projecting an increase in revenue.

The Area Business Head, West Africa, Mastercard, Ebehijie Momoh, said, “Small businesses have faced big challenges over the past year, but one of the most important things they can do for their own growth and in terms of future-proofing their business, is to prioritize digital payments acceptance.

“It is extremely encouraging to see that Nigerian businesses are recognising this and understanding the role that safe, secure and simple digital payments can play as they tackle the year and decade ahead with renewed optimism.

“At Mastercard, we are committed to keep SMEs connected to the tools they need to create new connections and sustainably grow commerce.”

Mastercard said it was working closely with various stakeholders including the government and banking institutions to create opportunities for Nigeria’s 41 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The company said it had pledged $250m and committed to connect 50 million MSMEs to the digital economy by 2025.

The research also showed that 54 per cent of SMEs in Nigeria said the high cost of doing business was a major deterrent to the growth of their business.

