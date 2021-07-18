small-plane-crashes-into-california-vineyard

-
Reuters
The Warthog and the senator: The politics of retiring a warplane
The U.S. Air Force is desperate to get rid of some of its fleet of expensive, slow and outdated A-10 Warthog airplanes, but politicians have blocked the move, aiming to keep the local dollars flowing. President Joe Biden wants to retire dozens of the 40-year-old warplanes to free up funding to modernize the military. The negotiations over the A-10, which the Air Force has wanted to retire for more than two decades, show the extensive measures Democrats will take to protect their slim majority in the Senate.
Axios
Formula One unveils concept car based around new regulations being introduced next year
Formula One on Thursday unveiled a concept car based around new regulations being introduced next year.Why it matters: The new regulations, which were supposed to be introduced this year but were delayed due to the pandemic, are aimed at creating closer, more dramatic races.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Current F1 cars only retain 55% of their total downforce once they’re within a car’s length of the car in front, making it difficult to remain close t
AccuWeather
Felicia, Guillermo churning across the East Pacific as Atlantic stays quiet
While the tropical Atlantic is expected to remain quiet for the foreseeable future, it’s a different story in the East Pacific, as AccuWeather forecasters say multiple hurricanes could soon be spinning in the basin. The East Pacific was devoid of activity for nearly two weeks after Enrique dissipated in the Gulf of California on June 30. This changed Wednesday morning when Tropical Depression 6-E formed well to the south of Mexico and quickly intensified to Tropical Storm Felicia. Less than 24 h
Storyful
Spectators Hide as Multiple Injured in Shooting Outside Nationals Park
Fans evacuated Nationals Park, in Washington, DC, on July 17, after a shooting incident occurred outside the stadium.In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that at least two people were shot “outside of Nationals Park,” but added that “it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time.” The department said that “two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.”The shooting took place during a Nationals game against the San Diego Padres. The game was suspended, and fans were asked to leave.Footage shared by Michael Jones shows spectators taking cover inside the stadium following the incident. Credit: Michael Jones via Storyful
Reuters
APEC leaders vow to accelerate access to COVID-19 vaccines
World leaders said in a statement issued after a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC that extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good and accelerating access to vaccines is essential to overcoming the crisis. In a statement posted on the APEC website after a virtual meeting hosted by New Zealand, the leaders of the 21-member grouping vowed to redouble efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply and said they would continue to support economies for as long as necessary. U.S. President Joe Biden, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and other world leaders took part in the meeting seeking collective actions to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts.
