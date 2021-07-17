Home WORLD NEWS Small plane crashes in southwestern Germany, 3 bodies found
WORLD NEWS

Small plane crashes in southwestern Germany, 3 bodies found

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
small-plane-crashes-in-southwestern-germany,-3-bodies-found

BERLIN (AP) — A small plane crashed shortly after taking off in southwestern Germany on Saturday and three bodies were found at the crash site, police said.

The Piper aircraft came down in a wooded area near Steinenbronn, south of Stuttgart. The plane took off from Stuttgart Airport on Saturday morning with three people on board and was headed for Magdeburg in eastern Germany.

Police said they hadn’t yet determined the identity of the victims, German news agency dpa reported. Germany’s air traffic control agency said the pilot didn’t make an emergency call before the plane disappeared from radar, and the wreckage was located about 20 minutes after it took off.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear, but investigators recovered a flight recorder from the plane.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BUCKS at SUNS | FULL GAME 5 NBA...

Fauci says polio would still exist in the...

Who is Jaime Spears, Britney Spears’ little sister...

#Batterygate (2021); Apple accused of throttling recent handsets...

L.A. County Reports 11 New Covid-19 Deaths And...

Antifa violently clashes with police outside Los Angeles...

Israeli director Nadav Lapid’s ‘Ahed’s Knee’ wins jury...

Biden’s silence on filibuster strains Democrats’ patience |...

Humans, Neanderthals share up to 98.5 percent DNA,...

Would-be Queens kidnapper was with his dad when...

Leave a Reply