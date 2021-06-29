Home hearsay Small Boy with “Big god” tensions Instagram users who “sleep” while he is “working” (Photos)
Small Boy with “Big god” tensions Instagram users who “sleep” while he is “working” (Photos)

A young boy has gone viral with the photos and captions he uses to tension other Instagram users who deems lazy.

According to the boy who from his look, is a teenager, he works hard to be able to afford the luxury lifestyle he is living.

His Instagram page is saturated with clean photos and motivational speeches.

His most recent post was shared with a caption that read ;

Don’t call me lucky if you’re sleeping while am working ⚡️🔫

On another post, he revealed that he keeps his personal business off the internet.

His words ;

We keep the personal business off the internet, that’s why they onto us 🦅💤

