Slain Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga laid to rest amid tears – The Nation Newspaper

By Alao Abiodun

The Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Micheal Usifo Ataga,was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Lagos yesterday, six weeks after his murder. Tears flowed as family members, close associates and other sympathisers paid him their last respects.

The burial at the Ebony Vaults,Ikoyi were preceded by a Service of Songs on Thursday and a farewell service at e Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Lagos,yesterday amid tight security.

In a sermon at the service, the officiating priest, Very Rev. Fr. Julius Olaitan described the deceased as a focused man who achieved many things.

He said Usifo was a man of many parts who meant many things to different people.

“He was a man with enemies; his manner of death is a testimony to that. It is a duty for those in authority to do the right thing by finding those who brutally murdered him.

“Who can imagine what Usifo went through in the hands of those who tortured him; we should be mindful of what we say on social media.

“Please, spare the family the good name. Our common humanity demands that from us.

“Death is a terrifying mystery. We’ve not lost him, but we’ve gained a soul in heaven. Usifo is now in a place where he can be with reward of his earthly sojourn.”

In a tribute at the service of songs,the mother of the deceased, Sylvia Ataga said he son died an undeserved death.

His wife, Brenda Ataga, said news of her husband’s demise was heartbreaking.

Her words:“Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable. My mind had raced through all the possibilities of where you were and what could have happened but death, death wasn’t an option,” she said.

“The girls and I were looking forward to seeing you, to celebrate your milestone. I had imagined how surprised you would be when you walked in to see a place set up for you. I had imagined the infectious smile.”

Isi Ataga, eldest brother, in his vote of thanks on behalf of the family, thanked the church and other sympathisers for standing with the bereaved family through the difficult moment.

The deceased was survived by two daughters — Eboselulu and Emoata.

Ataga was found dead in an apartment at Lekki last month a few days to his 50th birthday.

Following his death, the Lagos State Police Command arrested a 21-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu and several other persons in connection with his death.