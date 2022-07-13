slain-jammu-and-kashmir-asi’s-family-wants-body-of-his-son-back

SRINAGAR: Relatives of slain assistant sub-inspector Mustaq Ahmad

Lone

restated Wednesday their demand to exhume the body of his son for burial in the family’s ancestral graveyard in south Kashmir’s Kulgam. A renewed call for the son’s body was made when hundreds of people gathered at the

ASI

’s funeral and his home to offer their condolences.

ASI Lone

was killed in a fatal attack on a police checkpost in Srinagar on Tuesday while son Aquib Mushtaq Lone, a graduate in engineering, was shot dead by security forces in a shootout with terrorists in Kulgam district in April 2020.

Police said Aquib was a ‘terrorist associate’ and his body was found at the site of the shootout, though three

Hizbul Mujahideen

members who were said to be with him escaped. He was buried in Baramulla in north Kashmir.

The Lone family has dismissed reports and police claims that Aquib was a terrorist. ASI Lone and his family had demanded that Aquib’s body be given to them, but their request has been turned down repeatedly.

After the police officer’s death Tuesday, the family renewed its demand.

A police spokesperson said DIG Abdul Jabbar and Kulgam SSP GV Sundeep Chakravarthy were among top officers who visited ASI Lone’s home and met the bereaved family.

