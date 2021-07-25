Slain Clark County deputy identified as Jeremy Brown – KOIN.com

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty Friday night in Vancouver is a 15-year veteran who was involved in another shooting in 2020.

Jeremy Brown, 46, spent time as a corrections officer, patrol deputy and was a detective at the time of his death, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Saturday release.

He also spent time on the Drug Task Force that worked with Vancouver police officers and was one of the deputies who fatally shot Kevin Peterson in October 2020.

Law enforcement officials at the Pointe Apartments complex in Vancouver where a deputy was shot Friday evening, July 23, 2021. (KOIN)

Brown was shot around 7 p.m. Friday at The Pointe Apartments in east Vancouver. A heavy police presence appeared immediately at the scene and as the search for at least 3 suspects ramped up, authorities closed down I-205 near Padden Parkway.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced around 1:20 a.m. Saturday two of the 3 suspects were taken into custody. The search for the third suspect continues at this time.

Authorities have not identified the suspects in custody or the one at large.

The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Condolences from law enforcement

Law enforcement agencies around the region were swift to show their solidarity.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese

Overnight, the public safety community lost one of our own. Our thoughts and prayers are with @ClarkCoSheriff, and we will do everything we can to assist our partners during this difficult time.

Oregon State Police

Our thoughts and prayers are with @ClarkCoSheriff as they mourn the deputy who was killed in the line of duty last night. We grieve with the deputy’s family, our law enforcement partners, and the community.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Our thoughts are with @ClarkCoSheriff as they mourn the deputy who was killed in the line of duty last night. We grieve with the deputy’s family, our law enforcement partners, and the SW Washington community.

Portland Police Bureau

We extend sincere sympathy and support to the family, friends, and colleagues of the

@ClarkCoSheriff deputy, shot and killed in the line of duty last night.

Clackamas Fire

Our thoughts and prayers are with the @ClarkCoSheriff family with the loss of one of their own.

The Peterson connection

Deputies shot and killed Kevin Peterson, 21, on Oct. 29 near the U.S. Bank on NE Highway 99 in Hazel Dell.

Based on surveillance video and interviews with officers who were at the scene, SWIRT investigators claim Peterson did have a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at deputies at times, but that it does not appear Peterson fired the gun. No .40 caliber casings were recovered at the scene.

Officers with the regional drug task force were investigating Peterson for conspiracy to deliver controlled substances, according to court documents.

Clark County Sheriff deputies at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting that left Kevin Peterson Jr. dead, October 29, 2020 (KOIN)

Another deputy said Peterson pointed the gun at him “while running northbound,” prompting him to fire at Peterson. Video from the bank showed Peterson fall, then sit up and point the gun, according to investigators.

Peterson was in possession of a Glock model 23 handgun that had one round chambered and one round missing from the magazine, according to investigators. At this time, detectives do not have evidence that Peterson fired the gun while in the U.S. Bank lot, according to the SWIRT report.