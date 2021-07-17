Skyward Sword HD Credits Confirm It Was Ported By Tantalus, The Studio Behind Twilight Princess HD – TheGamer

The credits for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD reveal that the port was done by Tantalus, the same developers who previously ported Twilight Princess HD.

As reported by VGC, players who have gotten to the end of Skyward Sword HD will be able to see in the credits that Australian studio Tantalus was in charge of porting the game over to the Nintendo Switch.

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise and was generally speculated to be the case after the studio’s involvement with Twilight Princess HD.

Interestingly, it wasn’t Tantalus that was in charge of porting Wind Waker HD, or Ocarina of Time 3D. Both of those ports were handled in house by Nintendo. It seems like Tantalus must have earned Nintendo’s trust with its work on Twilight Princess HD and now seems to be one of the studios it goes to for porting. Tantalus has also ported several games to the Wii U in the past, as well as Sonic Mania for the Switch.

Considering how protective Nintendo generally is with its IP, it’s surprising to see it letting any other studios handle something as important as Zelda remasters, especially when these new releases actually change and tweak elements from the original game.

Tantalus CEO Tom Crago has previously said that during Twilight Princess HD’s development, Nintendo was “very, very involved. Aonuma-san himself, obviously, he signs off on everything – it’s his game. At all levels he was omnipresent. And then a team of people there in Kyoto dedicated to the game, so daily conversations, very regular calls, a bit of back and forth between us here in Melbourne and Nintendo in Kyoto, and regular builds and reporting, and all those things. So yeah, absolutely, they were extremely hands-on.”

If we see ports of Twilight Princess HD and Wind Waker HD come to the Switch somewhere down the line, it’ll be interesting to see if they’re also ported by Tantalus, as it seems like they’ve earned themselves a spot in the Zelda porting process.

