Skyrim Player Shows Off Incredible Lydia Fan Art | Game Rant – GameRant

A fan of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim shows off a beautiful piece of artwork of Lydia, one of the game’s most iconic followers.

In the ten years since The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim took the gaming world by storm, there has been no shortage of fan creations and loving tributes to the massively popular role-playing game. From breathtaking artwork to meticulously crafted cosplays, fans have displayed a fervent passion for the latest game in The Elder Scrolls franchise, and one Reddit user created a stunning representation of one of the game’s most iconic followers.

The massive fanbase Skyrim has garnered since its release in 2011 has produced countless pieces of brilliant art ranging from lifelike re-creations within the game to the plethora of art created based on the game. Between craft projects like re-creating Skyrim’s iconic Daedric Warhammer or the countless mods that breathe new life into the game’s graphics, gameplay, and more, Skyrim has been a creative platform for the imaginations of fans everywhere.

Reddit user witcherarhaan showed off a breathtaking piece of artwork of one of the game’s most recognizable followers, Lydia, painted by the artist Daniel Vendrell Oduber. The scene depicts Lydia engaged in fierce combat with bandits, defending the Dragonborn she has sworn to protect. For many Skyrim players, Lydia is the first follower that the player meets during the game and Lydia’s intensely loyal attitude strikes a chord with many brave adventurers questing the mountains of Skyrim.

Upon reaching Whiterun for the first time in the story of Skyrim, players undergo a series of tasks for the city’s commanding officer, the Jarl. Following the player’s first battle with a fearsome dragon, Jarl Balgruuf declares the player as a Thane, the highest honor he can grant, and bestows Lydia upon the player as a follower. Her prominence in the game’s early story and Lydia’s usefulness as a companion has made her a fan favorite among the Elder Scrolls fanatics. Many fans have created artwork and cosplays of the character over the game’s long life, and she continues to serve as one of the game’s most memorable NPCs.

Skyrim fans have taken countless different routes to pay tribute to the game’s legacy while they eagerly await the release of the next thrilling entry in The Elder Scrolls franchise. While the sixth entry still looks to be years away, fans have wasted no time speculating about the sixth Elder Scrolls game, ranging from its location to the variety of enemies fans should expect to see in the newest region of Tamriel. Until players can undertake that next thrilling adventure, brilliant Skyrim fan works like these will surely stick around for years to come.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim is available now on PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

