Skyrim Dragonbone Greatsword Carved In Real Life | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

A fan of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has created their own real-life version of the game’s Dragonbone Greatsword using wood salvaged from a dumpster. While there’s no news on a release date for The Elder Scrolls 6, fans of the Bethesda classic are still devoted to Skyrim. The game is adored by millions, and artist AaronLongArt is one of many talented creators bringing the game into the real world with their work.

Skyrim is one of the most popular games of all time, and while exact sales numbers are unknown, it’s thought to be one of the biggest-selling titles in video game history. The game has been remastered and resold on multiple consoles since it first launched on PS3, Xbox One, and PC in 2011, even getting a VR and a Nintendo Switch edition. While the game can run on new-gen consoles thanks to backwards compatibility, at this time it’s not yet clear when (or if) Skyrim will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, either with a dedicated version or with an upgrade.

Skyrim artist AaronLongArt (known as LongFineArt on Reddit) is well-known on the site’s r/skyrim sub thanks to their stunning takes on the Elder Scrolls world. One of their latest creations brings to life the game’s Dragonbone Greatsword, which Aaron says was created using salvaged wood. Sharing their masterpiece to Reddit, Aaron revealed their commissions are open should any fellow Skyrim fans want to purchase a similar weapon. If a Greatsword seems too unwieldy, Aaron’s other stunning Skyrim-inspired creations include signed posters and canvas prints of various game landscapes and characters, all of which can be found and purchased on Etsy. The talented user even has UV artwork to really bring those magical worlds to life.

Despite Skyrim‘s age, the game still has a thriving community of fans, and even with years to explore the game, many Skyrim quests are still missed by players. The huge RPG offers an open-world for gamers to explore and conquer as they attempt to take down Alduin the World-Eater, a dragon poised to destroy the world. The game was recently added to Xbox Game Pass following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media, a move that has made the game even more accessible as it’s now included in the Game Pass subscription service.

Another reason why Skyrim continues to grow in popularity is down to the modding community. Skyrim mods can vary in scope, adding or fixing minor details or even creating whole new worlds for players to enjoy. They can range from the serious to the wacky, with one mod even adding Skyrim’s Got Talent musical progression to the game. This year Skyrim will celebrate its 10th birthday, and while Bethesda hasn’t announced any plans for the celebration it’s hoped players will perhaps get to see a trailer or gameplay for The Elder Scrolls 6.

Skyrim is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Source: LongFineArt/Reddit





