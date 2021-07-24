Skyrim Dev Answering Fan Questions About The Game’s Development – TheGamer

Get your questions in now, and they might be included in the anniversary event.

If you’ve ever had a burning question about Skyrim, now’s the time to ask. The official Elder Scrolls Twitter account is seeking “behind-the-scenes” questions from fans – the best of which will be answered in an upcoming tenth-anniversary event.

It’s hard to believe, but Skyrim turns ten this November. It looks like Bethesda is gearing up for a big celebration, going as far as starting a “Skyrim10” hashtag to keep track of all its announcements and fan ideas. A variety of artwork and wallpapers has already been released commemorating the date, but the upcoming dev Q&A might be the most exciting.

“What behind-the-scenes Skyrim questions have you wondered?” The Elder Scrolls Twitter account asked fans. “Let us know! We’ll pull some of your top questions to the devs for an upcoming #Skyrim10 feature.”

We recently discovered that Khajiit will always land on their feet, but fans are already submitting other interesting questions about Skyrim’s development.

One player is asking about the arena that was cut from the game, asking what exactly the plans were for the content.

Another is asking if Skyrim will ever be released on mobile – a bold question, but after seeing Skyrim launch on every other console under the sun, it’s one that begs an answer.

Others ask whether Bethesda would ever collaborate with Dark Souls or The Witcher for a cross-over, while another asks about the magic system and why it was simplified from past titles.

There’s a lot of great content for the devs to draw from, but it’s not too late to get your own question answered. The official Twitter account didn’t give a deadline for submission, although the anniversary isn’t until November, so you should have plenty of time to ask your burning questions.

While Skyrim continues to be as popular as ever, Bethesda is yet to officially announced The Elder Scrolls 6. Until then, both Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls Online can keep you company – the latter of which is currently holding a Khajiit-themed event.

NEXT: Pretty Weird That Pokemon Unite Has Nobody From Gen 2, Right?

Skyrim Doesn’t Deserve My Time Anymore I’ve played Skyrim countless times over the last ten years, but I think I’ve finally had enough.

Read Next

About The Author