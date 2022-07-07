Skitmaker Shank Comics acquires first car (Photos)

Popular Instagram skit maker and content creator, Adesokan Adedji Emmanuel, better known as Shank Comics, has splurged millions of naira on a brand new Lexus SUV for himself.

The 25-year-old, who took to Twitter to announce his latest purchase, revealed that it is his first car.

Shanks shared photos of the new whip on Twitter and wrote, “Got my first ride today.” Thank you Jesus.”

In other news, popular Nigerian singer, Shasha Damilola Alesh, otherwise known as Dice Ailes, has bought his mother a house in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The singer left his mother greatly astonished when he took her for a tour of the new home.

He shared a heartwarming video showing him taking his mother round the home he had just purchased and thoroughly furnished for her on his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon, July 6.

Sharing the video, the “Money Dance” crooner reiterated his love for his mother and noted that he could do practically anything for her happiness.

“I bought her a house… “Anything for you mum”, he captioned the video.

The delighted mum in the video, who had an astonished look on seeing the beautiful structure her son had acquired for her, gave him a tight hug and prayed that God would keep blessing him.