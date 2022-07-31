Home ENTERTAINMENT Skitmaker, Cute Abiola surprises his wife with a brand new car (video)
Popular Instagram skit maker and comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmed better known as Cute Abiola, has gifted his wife, Mosunmola, a brand new car.

The comic actor took to his Facebook page to share a video of the lovely moment he surprised the love of his life with the new whip – a Hyundai brand.

Upon seeing the car, Mosunmola couldn’t believe her eyes and thought her husband was pulling a prank on her until he assured her that it was her car.

She was awash with emotions and gratitude for her husband and knelt down before him to thank him properly for the car gift.

Watch the video he shared below,

A while ago, Cute Abiola added a brand new Mercedes Benz to his fleet of cars.

While displaying his latest acquisition, the comic act who was recently in the news for alleged infidelity gave an odd reason for the purchase.

Sharing a photo of the luxury whip, Cute Abiola revealed he bought the car because he was depressed.

In his words, “I was depressed😭 so I got a Benz 🤲🏼”.

