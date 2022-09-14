Skit Maker, Sydney Talker Bewails About The Kind Of Contents Skit Makers Create These Days

Popular Nigerian comedian skit maker, Sydney Egere, widely known as Sydney Talker has lamented about the kind of contents his colleagues in the comedy skit industry create these days.READ ALSO: “Every Rapper Throws Subliminal, Don’t Single Yourself Out And Pretend To Be The Saint”-Amerado Tells Strongman [Video]In a tweet, Sydney lamented that he is displeased with the “boobs and backsides” concepts used in most comedy skits in recent times.

He advised his colleagues to focus on creating contents from other angles instead of promoting the usage of obscene and seductive materials in their comedy skits.

He wrote; “My fellow skit makers, please let’s start reducing the yansh and breast idea. Me self don tire some skits wey dey see nowadays“.

See the screenshot below:

In other news trending in Ghana, it was alleged that the all-time versatile Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has resigned as host of the United Showbiz segment aired on Despite Media’s United Television.

This comes after the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi filed a lawsuit against the media establishment following an interview they granted to Afia Schwarzenegger on their last episode on the United Showbiz.

Chairman Wontumi’s alleged clandestine relationship with Afia Schwarzenegger became a topic on social media after the latter opened up on their sexual affair, claiming to have dated the politician for sixteen months.

She also made some defamatory statements against the politician which sparked mixed reactions on social media with many bashing the media house for hosting such a controversial personality on the show knowing very well her utterances might generate another wahala.

Well, in the midst of the brouhaha, Nana Ama Mcbrown has reportedly thrown in the towel as she quits her job as the host of the United Showbiz segment.

