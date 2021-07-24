Sketchy rumor suggests iPhone 13 may support fast charging up to 25W – 9to5Mac

Even though Apple removed the power adapter from the iPhone box last year, many users still prefer to charge their devices using a USB adapter in order to get fast charging. Now according to a sketchy rumor coming from a Chinese website, the iPhone 13 lineup might support fast charging up to 25W.

A post on MyDrivers (via MacRumors) mentions that the next generation iPhone will be able to be recharged with up to 25W when connected to a compatible power adapter, which should further reduce battery recharge times. While you can use chargers with higher power on the iPhone 12 lineup, these devices don’t really benefit from anything over 20W.

Back in 2019, Apple began selling an 18W USB-C adapter that also came bundled with iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. In 2020, that adapter was replaced by a slightly more powerful one with 20W. It is uncertain, however, whether Apple will once again upgrade its USB-C adapter to deliver more power for iPhone 13 if the rumor is correct.

While the upgrade from 20W to 25W may not seem that significant, other flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 already support faster chargers than the iPhone’s, so it’s likely that Apple is trying to catch up with the competition in this aspect. Of course, Apple will continue to sell the power adapter separately.

The fast charging head currently on sale on Apple’s official website is 20W, and the charging speed is minimal compared to the previous 18W fast charging head. Although Apple has increased the charging power to 25W this time, the charging speed should not change much. It should be noted that the new generation of fast charging source adapters still need to be purchased separately by users, and Apple’s “environmental protection” strategy may be implemented to the end.

iPhone 13 is rumored to be available with same design and sizes as current generation. However, the new phones should have expanded 5G support, faster processor, improved cameras, and better displays in the Pro versions. According to a recent report, Apple will announce the new iPhone in the third week of September.

